Kangana Ranaut shares old clip of Karan Johar saying he isn't ‘interested in working with her’: When I establish myself…

Actor Kangana Ranaut has shared an old clip of filmmaker Karan Johar reacting to her 'movie mafia' comment and saying that he isn't 'interested in working with her'. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Kangana shared an edited clip consisting of Karan's remark and also her reaction. (Also Read | Kangana Ranaut claims Karan Johar insulted her on national TV, reacts to his recent post) Kangana Ranaut posted an old video of Karan Johar reacting to her 'movie mafia' comment.

Along with the clip, Kangana wrote, "Chacha Chaudhary thanks for these frivolous outbursts when I establish myself as a filmmaker and producer...Will rub these in your face..." A few years ago, when Kangana was a guest on Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan, she had called him the 'flagbearer of nepotism' and 'movie mafia'.

In 2017, Karan spoke about Kangana at an event at the London School of Economics. Karan had said, "When she said 'movie mafia' what does she mean? What does she think we are doing? Sitting and not giving her work? Is that what makes us mafia? No, we do that by choice. I do that because maybe I am not interested in working with her."

The edited clip also had a segment of Kangana speaking at an India Today event. She had said, "He said I am jobless and looking for job from him or something like that. I mean look at my talent and look at your movies. I mean really?"

Over the last few years, Kangana and Karan made several remarks at each other. Recently, actor Priyanka Chopra in a conversation with Dax Shepherd on his podcast Armchair Expert had said, “I was being pushed into a corner in the industry. I had people not casting me, I had beef with people, I am not good at playing that game so I kind of was tired of the politics and I said I needed a break.”

She had added, "This music thing gave me an opportunity to go into another part of the world, not crave for the movies I didn't want to get but I would require to schmooze certain clubs and cliques of people. It would require grovelling and I had worked a long time by then that I didn't feel like I wanted to do it."

Reacting to it, Kangana had said on her Instagram Stories, "Truth remains Cruella has done big favour on us by bullying and isolating us... PC became a Hollywood star and I produced and directed my own film which is releasing this year..."

In a tweet thread, Kangana had also said, "This obnoxious, jealous, mean and toxic person should be held accountable for ruining the culture and environment of the film industry which was never hostile to outsiders in the days of AB or SRK.His gang and mafia PR should be raided and held accountable for harassing outsiders..."

In another post, she mentioned, "Media wrote extensively about her fall out with Karan Johar because of her friendship with SRK and movie mafia Cruella who is always looking for vulnerable outsiders saw a perfect punching bag in PC and went all out in harassing her to a point where she had to leave India."

