Kangana Ranaut says she ‘denied insane amount of money’ but never danced at weddings: I have the most popular songs...

Kangana Ranaut, known for her hit party number London Thumakda from the film Queen, said she denied ‘insane amount of money’ being offered to her for dancing at weddings and private parties. The actor shared a throwback video of singer Asha Bhosle talking about how Lata Mangeshkar was against this practice to put across her point. Also read: When Asha Bhosle and granddaughter Zanai sang her song together on stage. Watch

Sharing a small clip of Asha Bhosle from a reality show, Kangana wrote, "Agree. Even I never danced in weddings or private parties, even though I have the most popular songs…denied insane amount of money…glad to come across this video… Lataji truly so inspiring."

The video shows Asha talking about how her elder sister and legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar was once offered a million dollars to sing at a wedding, but she refused the offer. Talking about the offer, Asha says in the video, “Kaha 2 ghante sirf aap darshan dijiye humari shadi mein… (just come to our wedding for 2 hours, they had said to her).”

Kangana Ranaut shared a video on Instagram Stories and talked about not dancing at parties and weddings.

Lata Mangeshkar is among India's greatest singers. She died in February this year. Kangana had raised objection, when Lata was not offered a tribute at the Grammys and the Oscars, which were both held days after her death. Demanding boycott of such awards, she had written on Instagram at the time, “We must take strong stands against any local awards who claim to be international and yet ignore and intentionally sideline legendary artists because of their race or ideologies... both Oscar and Grammy failed to give tribute to Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar Ji... our media should totally boycott these biased local events who claim to be global awards.”

On Thursday, Kangana also gave a shoutout to her friend Chhaya Momaya, whose son Dheer Momaya is a co-producer of Gujarati film Chhello Show (Last Film Show), which was shortlisted for the Oscars recently. The film is among 15 films shortlisted for Best International Feature Film category. It is directed by Pan Nalin.

Sharing a poster of the film on her Instagram Stories, Kangana wrote, "@chhaya.momaya my dearest friend you deserve every bit of this glory…I have no words to express how thrilled I am. Congratulations."

Kangana is filming her directorial, Emergency. She also stars in the film as former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. She regularly shares pictures and videos from the film's shoot. The period drama also stars Anupam Kher, Milind Soman, Mahima Chaudhry, Shreyas Talpade and Bhumika Chawla.

