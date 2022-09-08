When Asha Bhosle and granddaughter Zanai sang her song together on stage. Watch

Singer Asha Bhosle is celebrating her 89th birthday on Thursday. To this, her granddaughter Zanai Bhosle surprised fans with an old video of herself singing Asha’s hit song Tu Tu Hai Wahi at an event with the veteran singer. She also penned a poem in Hindi for Asha. Also read: When Asha Bhosle recalled saying yes to relationship with RD Burman

The video features Asha Bhosle and Zanai on a stage together. Both are seen matching their vocals on the evergreen tune of the song as Zanai takes the centre stage during the live event. In the background, a picture of Asha and her late husband and composer RD Burman is visible. Zanai Bhosle is the daughter of Asha’s son Anand Bhosle and Anuja.

Cherishing the adorable moment with Asha, Zanai wrote added a Hindi poem written by her in the caption. An excerpt from it read, “89 years Har insaan chaahta hai ki voh aapki tarah gaa sake, Aapne aavaz toh de di mujhe, Lekin pechaan banana bhi sikhiya (Everyone wants to sing in their own terms. I am blessed with your voice but you have taught me how to make my own mark).”

Soon after she shared the post, fans showered the two with praises. One user wrote in the comments, “Great Historical Moment for all over World & my most sweet heart bollywood family dil se seriously with real emotion” “I feel blessed that I have seen this live programme, “ added another one.

Besides Zanai, several other celebrities have also extended warm wishes for Asha. One of them is actor Amrita Rao who tweeted, “To the Youngest and the Coolest ROCKSTARRRR.. A Very Happy 9th Birthday You have blessed us with Your singing & You will continue to Forever @ashabhosle Ji”. “Happy & Healthy Birthday to an @asha.bhosle Amazing Unique Treasure - whose talent, spirit, zest for life, loving & caring nature make her so Precious & special !! Love you dearest Aai,” added Poonam Dhillon.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON