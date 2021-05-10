Kangana Ranaut says she is ‘eagerly waiting’ to be banned on Instagram, after Twitter: ‘It will be a badge of honour’

After Instagram deleted her post in which she threatened to ‘demolish’ Covid-19, actor Kangana Ranaut has now said that it will be a ‘badge of honour’ for her to be banned by the photo-sharing platform. She added that she will remember herself as one who dared to ask questions and ‘made them uncomfortable’.

Taking to Instagram Stories on Monday, Kangana wrote, “On Instagram everybody is a victim of capitalism an entire generation of youth eaten up by the termite of capitalism and consumerism their indifference and disdain for the nation and its crisis is appalling, lack of human values empathy and nationalism makes them ugly shallow and useless.... this platform never appealed to me and I am eagerly waiting to be banned here , it will be a badge of honour.”

“When I look back I will remember I did not fit in I made them uncomfortable I asked questions and pushed them to go beyond buying and selling when you look back what will you see yourself as? Meek obedient sheep in a herd waiting to exploit or get exploited?” she added.

On Sunday, Kangana said that she might not last on Instagram for ‘more than a week’, after her post announcing her Covid-19 diagnosis was taken down.

“Instagram has deleted my post where I threatened to demolish Covid because some were hurt. Matlab terrorists and communists sympathisers suna tha twitter pe lekin (I had heard of terrorist and communist sympathisers on Twitter but) Covid fan club awesome... It’s been two days here on insta but don’t think will last here more than a week,” she wrote on Instagram Stories, adding several laughing emojis.

Earlier this month, Kangana’s Twitter account was permanently suspended after her incendiary posts on the recent West Bengal assembly election results and their aftermath. In a statement, she called her ban proof of the entitlement of ‘white’ people to ‘enslave a brown person’.