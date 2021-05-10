Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Rahul Vohra’s wife blames medical negligence for his death, shares video of him from hospital
Jyoti Tiwari sought justice for Rahul Vohra.
Rahul Vohra’s wife blames medical negligence for his death, shares video of him from hospital

  • Jyoti Tiwari shared a video of her husband, late actor Rahul Vohra, from the hospital where he was receiving treatment for Covid-19. Alleging medical negligence, she sought justice for him.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 10, 2021 12:09 PM IST

Jyoti Tiwari, the wife of late actor Rahul Vohra, shared a video of him from the hospital where he was being treated for Covid-19. She blamed medical negligence for his death and sought ‘justice’.

The Instagram post read, “Justice for every Rahul. Mera Rahul chala gaya ye sabko pata hai par kaise gaya ye kisi ko nahi pata (Everyone knows that my Rahul left us but no one knows how he died). Rajeev Gandhi super speciality hospital Tahirpur Delhi. Is tarah se ilaaj kia jata h vahan. Ummeed karti hun mere pati ko insaaf milega. Ek aur Rahul is duniya se nhi Jana chahiye (This is the kind of treatment he got. I hope my husband will get justice. Another Rahul should not die in this manner) #justiceforirahulvohra.”

In the video, Rahul could be seen with an oxygen mask as he said, “Iski bohot keemat hai aaj ke time pe. Bina iske mareez na chhatpata jaata hai. Kuch nahi aata isme, kuch bhi nahi aa raha (This is very valuable in today’s time. Without this, patients suffer. But nothing is coming through this one, nothing at all).” He added that when he would call an attendant for assistance with something, they would tell him that they will return in a minute, and then disappear.

Jyoti shared a picture with Rahul on Instagram Stories and wrote, “Chale gaye na pyaar adhura kar ke (You left me and our love incomplete).”

Jyoti Tiwari on Instagram Stories.


Rahul, on Saturday, wrote in a Facebook post, “Mujhe bhi accha treatment mil jaata to mai bhi bach jaata tumhara IRahul Vohra (Had I got better treatment, I might have survived too).” He shared details of the hospital he was admitted to and added, “Jald janam lunga or acha kaam karunga. Ab himmat haar chuka hu (I will be reborn soon and do some good work. Now, I have lost all courage).”

Last week, Rahul put out a distress message, seeking a hospital bed with an oxygen supply for himself. He said that while he was admitted to a hospital for four days, he was not getting better, and his blood oxygen levels were continuously dipping.

