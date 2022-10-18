Kangana Ranaut says what a woman wears or forgets to wear is entirely her business, shares pics of herself in white

Kangana Ranaut shared photos of herself dressed in a white net top with thin straps and matching white trousers on Tuesday. The actor shared the throwback photos as she made a point about what women wear should be none of anyone else’s business. Kangana is busy with Emergency, her upcoming period drama based on the late Indira Gandhi, former Prime Minister. Also read: Kangana Ranaut pairs her ₹600 saree with Dior bag, says 'style isn't slave to international brands'

Taking to Instagram Stories, Kangana shared a series of photos from last year. Sharing pictures of herself in an all-white look, as she posed with the sun in the background, Kangana wrote, “Just emphasising on the fact that what a woman wears or forgets to wear is entirely her business… None of your business.” The actor added a laughing emoji. Alongside another photo of herself, she further wrote, “I think I made the point, I can go to the office now… bye.” She also added a flying kiss emoji to the photo.

Kangana Ranaut shared some throwback pictures on Instagram.

In another photo she shared, Kangana wished Razneesh Ghai on his birthday, writing alongside a photo of the two from the Dhaakad party last year, “Happy birthday chief Razneesh Ghai.” He had directed Kangana in the action film, which had released on May 20 this year. In the photos, the actor paired her white outfit with statement gold jewellery and minimal makeup with her hair tied in a bun. When Kangana shared the photos last year, a section of people had called her outfit bold and criticised her.

Kangana will be seen soon in Emergency. The film is also directed by Kangana and will feature her alongside Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhry, and Shreyas Talpade, among others. Kangana plays late Indira Gandhi in the film.

Kangana had revealed the first look of several characters in Emergency. In the upcoming drama, actor Shreyas Talpade will essay the role of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Anupam Kher will play Jayaprakash Narayan. Mahima Chaudhry will be seen as cultural activist and Indira Gandhi’s confidante Pupul Jayakar. Actor Milind Soman will essay the role of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw in her upcoming directorial.

