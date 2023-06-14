Kangana Ranaut says she's seen the underbelly of Bollywood: ‘The shady audition offices and offers’

Actor Kangana Ranaut recently talked about her struggle in the Bollywood industry during the trailer launch of her production, Tiku Weds Sheru. Starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur, the trailer hints that the film revolves around two opposite people with big acting dreams. Talking about the film, Kangana said she has seen the ‘underbelly of Bollywood.’ Also read: Tiku Weds Sheru trailer: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Avneet struggle for their Bollywood dreams in Kangana Ranaut’s production

Kangana Ranaut recalled her initial days in Bollywood.

Kangana who hails from Himachal Pradesh, left her home at a young age to pursue her dreams. She struggled and picked up modelling jobs to sustain herself in Delhi until she came to Mumbai. She said she faced rejections everyday until she made her debut with the 2006 Anurag Basu film Gangster.

Kangana on facing rejections everyday

Talking about it, she said, as quoted by News18, "There are lakhs and lakhs of people coming to Mumbai every day with a dream. Where do these people go? What happens to them? Some of them run away from their homes. I was in a kind of situation where I had shut all the doors behind me. There was no going back for me. What happens to people like me? This thought often occurs to me. This was just one incident that happened in my life. Every day I would get rejected while auditioning. One selection changed my life when Anurag Basu had approved of me. Had that not happened, what would my life be?"

Kangana on shady audition offices and offers in Bollywood

“If you come to think of it, I was driven by passion from the age of 15. I had not written love letters like other girls of my age because I was already on a film set by then. I was pursuing a career during my teenage years. Life was mostly full of struggles and a few successes. There’s no other story that I could tell because I don’t know anything else,” she added. She also said, “All of us, including Nawaz sir (Nawazuddin Siddiqui), have gone through the grind of those struggling days. Today, we have everything like stardom and fans, and the world is very kind to us. But we have also seen the other side of Mumbai, of Bollywood and the underbelly of Bollywood as we call it like the shady audition offices and offers.”

Tiku Weds Sheru will stream on Prime Video from June 23. Kangana will be next seen in her upcoming political drama, Emergency.

