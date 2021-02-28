Kangana Ranaut shares a glimpse into her colourful home as she hosts Sunday feast for Tejas team

Kangana Ranaut hosted a sumptuous Sunday feast for the team of her upcoming film, Tejas, as they went to her house for a reading. She took to Twitter to share pictures of the get-together, giving a glimpse into her beautiful home as well.

“Very special Sunday.... my Tejas team came over for readings, loved hosting my lovely new crew, now for coming months this is my family #Tejas. Happy journey guys @sarveshmewara1 @RSVPMovies,” she wrote.

In one of the pictures, Kangana and the Tejas team can be seen sitting on sofas in the living room, smiling for the camera. Plates with ornate designs were mounted on one wall to add a decorative flair. Another wall had colourful niches with artefacts on display.

Another picture had Kangana posing in front of a mirror, mounted on a wall above a wooden table, with a vase full of flowers on it. In yet another photo, fans got a glimpse of the antique-looking dining table, as she personally supervised the dishes to be served.

Kangana plays an Indian Air Force pilot in Tejas. On Saturday, she tweeted, “Playing a Sikh soldier in Tejas, I never knew until I read my character full name on my uniform today, had an instant smile on my face, our longings and love has a way of manifesting, universe speaks to us in more ways than we understand.”

Tejas is directed by Sarvesh Mewara and produced by Ronnie Screwvala. Earlier, in a statement, Kangana had said, “I’ve always wanted to play a soldier and have been fascinated with the Armed Forces since childhood. I’ve never held back my emotions for our jawans and spoken openly about how strongly I feel about their heroism. They keep our country secure and our people safe. So, I’m very happy to be doing this film.”