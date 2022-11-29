Kangana Ranaut shares behind-the-scenes pics from Assam schedule of Emergency, fans say 'can't wait for it'

Kangana Ranaut took to Instagram and shared behind-the-scenes pictures from the sets of Emergency. The cast and the crew wrapped up the Assam schedule of the film on Monday. The film is based on the political upheaval in India during the Emergency from 1975-77. Fans reacted to her pictures with the team of the film. (Also read: Kangana Ranaut slips in river during Emergency recce, says 'this is what happens when you get over excited')

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In one of the pictures, she took a picture of her team with happy and excited faces after the wrap up. In another picture, she walked with her crew members under an umbrella. She wore a brown jacket and black pants with black cap. In other picture, she sat on a rock in a jungle while looking backwards. She also posted a picture from the night shoot, where she gave a pose while explaining something using hands.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Kangana wrote, “Some BTS stills from Emergency Assam schedule …(clapper board emoji).” Actors Khushi Bhardwaj and Mahima Chaudhry dropped heart emojis on the pictures.

Reacting to the pictures, one of Kangana's fans wrote, “Can't wait for emergency.” Another fan commented, “Upcoming blockbuster.” Other fan wrote, “Thank you for coming to Assam. I love you but wish I could meet you! Anyways love you Queen. You have my respect (red heart emoji).”

Taking to Instagram Stories, Kangana posted a video with her team and wrote, “And it's a wrap!!!@Manikarnikafilms #emergency Assam schedule comes to an end. ”

Emergency stars Mahima Chaudhry, Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade and Vishak Nair in important roles along with Kangana. Kangana will play the role of late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, while Shreyas Talpade will essay the role of late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Anupam will play the character of revolutionary leader J P Narayan and Mahima Chaudhry will be seen as cultural activist and Indira Gandhi’s confidante Pupul Jayakar. This film will mark Kangana's first solo directorial. Ritesh Shah has penned the screenplay and dialogues of the film.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kangana has director Sarwesh Mewara's Tejas, in which she will be seen playing the role of an Indian Air force pilot. She recently announced the biopic of legendary theatre artist Noti Binodini, in which she will play the prominent role. She also has Tiku Weds Sheru with Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur in the pipeline.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON