Kangana Ranaut slips in river during Emergency recce, says 'this is what happens when you get over excited'

Kangana Ranaut is busy with yet another recce for her upcoming directorial, Emergency. Late Thursday, the actor shared several pictures from her day out with her team as they went around a river and adjoining areas to search for the right location for the film shoot. Also read: Kangana Ranaut talks about 'raunchy item numbers', shares clip of Madhubala's Aaiye Meharban: This song has everything

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Kangana wrote, “TECH- RECCE EMERGENCY November/2022.” The pictures show Kangana in an olive green jacket and tights, jumping from one rock to another in a river. She is also seen chilling on a rock as she looks at her team members scouting for a location at a distance. Other pictures show her in a red track suit and a black cap as they look around a cottage and adjoining green areas.

Several fans claimed the pictures are from near Kaziranga National Prak in Assam and welcomed her to the state. A fan wrote, “Welcome to Karbi Anglong Mam. Thank you so much for visiting our place mam.” Another wrote, “Welcome to our Assam.”

She took to her Instagram Stories to share more pictures from the recce. Sharing a picture which shows her standing in the river while trying to hold a rock, she wrote, “This is what happens when you get over excited.” She also called her team members “set soldiers” in another picture.

Kangana Ranaut in Assam.

Emergency marks Kangana's first solo directorial project. It revolves around the life of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and features Kangana in the titular role of the late politician. Apart from Kangana, the film stars Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhry, Vishak Nair, Satish Kaushik, Shreyas Talpade in prominent roles.

Apart from Emergency, she also has director Sarwesh Mewara's Tejas in her kitty, in which she will be seen portraying the role of an Indian Air force pilot. She recently announced the biopic of legendary theatre artist Noti Binodini, in which she will play the lead role.

