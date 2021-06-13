Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Kangana Ranaut shares clip from her horseback riding session, a fan says 'you are so good at it'

Kangana Ranaut on Sunday took to Instagram to share a clip of her horse riding session in Mumbai. Her fans appreciated her skill. Watch it here.
ANI |
PUBLISHED ON JUN 13, 2021 03:56 PM IST
Kangana Ranaut did many horse-riding scenes in Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.

It must be a productive Sunday for actor Kangana Ranaut as she started her day with horseback riding.

Taking to Instagram, Kangana Ranaut shared a video of her riding a horse in Mumbai. She can be seen sporting an orange polo shirt with black pants.

"Today morning horseback riding," she captioned the clip.

Netizens are quite impressed to see Kangana's horse-riding skills. "Very nice...you are so good at it," a user commented. "Woah...awesome," another one wrote.

Kangana had learned horseback riding a few years ago. In fact, in the film Manikarnika- The Queen of Jhansi, she did her own stunts which involved horseback riding.

Also read: When Aishwarya Rai spoke about rejecting Kuch Kuch Hota Hai: 'If I'd done it, I would have been lynched'

Speaking of Kangana's upcoming movie projects, she will be next seen in Thalaivi, which is based on Tamil Nadu's former chief minister, J Jayalalithaa. She also has Tejas and Dhaakad in her kitty. Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda is also in pipeline.

kangana ranaut manikarnika manikarnika: the queen of jhansi

