Kangana Ranaut shares post on Gudi Padwa: 'Lost a lot but this stayed with me'

Actor Kangana Ranaut on Tuesday gave her fans a glimpse of a picture of Goddess Durga that has been with her since she left home. Taking to Twitter, she shared a series of pictures on the occasion of Gudi Padwa and wrote, "Wishing everyone happy #GudiPadwa #navratri #NewYear. This little devi picture that I am holding mother gave me when I left home, lost a lot but this stayed with me, I believe she looked after me, Navratris if you don’t know what to do, worship your mother and take her blessings."

The actor had shared childhood pictures with her sister Rangoli Chandel and brother Aksht Ranaut on Siblings Day. Kangana also said that she had an elder brother but he died when he was an infant. “Is it sibling day today? Mother had a child before us for no reason he died as an infant, I feel we three are that child who is split in three pieces ha ha,have many such fantastic analogies, also found a rare picture of Nanaji Thakur Inder Singh n great granpa Ranaut together,” she captioned the photos on Twitter.

In September 2020, Kangana had spoken about the close bond she shares with her siblings. Posting pictures of their time in Manali, she had written, “My mother had a child before us who didn’t make it, I am the middle child caught between older sister and younger brother often feel we are one consciousness split in three.”

Kangana will be seen next in Thalaivi, which is based on the journey of former Tamil Nadu chief minister late J Jayalalithaa. The film was ready for theatrical release in April but got postponed due to the spike in Covid-19 cases.

“We are extremely grateful for the tremendous response and unconditional love you've shown for Thalaivi trailer. As a team, we have sacrificed a lot in making this film and thank every member of the cast and crew who supported us in this challenging but remarkable journey,” read a statement by the makers. They added they would like the film to release in all the languages on the same day.

“But with an alarming rise on Covid-19 cases, subsequent precautions and lockdowns, even though our film is ready for release on 23rd April, we want to extend all the support towards the government rules and regulations and have decided to postpone release of Thalaivi,” the makers had said.