Kangana Ranaut shares throwback pic dressed as Sita in school, gives aashirvad to ‘all liberals’

The trailer of Ramayana was released on Thursday and gave viewers a first glimpse of Sai Pallavi as Sita in the much-awaited adaptation. The actor's look as Sita garnered a lot of reactions on social media. Amid discussions on her look and Hindi accent, actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut has shared a throwback picture of herself dressed as Sita from her school days!

Kangana shares pic as Sita

Kangana Ranaut has shared a picture from her childhood days, dressed as Sita.

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Kangana took to Instagram Stories and shared a picture where she was seen dressed in a red sari, standing beside another girl who was dressed as Ram. There was another kid who sat down, crouched near her knees, dressed as Hanuman. Kangana wrote the names of everyone who had participated in the caption. In the second picture, she gave a closer look at the picture, where her hair was untied and kept parted on her left side. With her right palm open to show that she was giving her blessings, Kangana took a dig in the caption and wrote, “My aashirvad to all liberals (laughing face emoticons).”

Kangana via Instagram Stories.

Kangana's recent comments

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{{^usCountry}} Kangana has been grabbing headlines since the last few days for her comments on the student protests. On Monday, Kangana had shared that the protests are in stark difference with the values and sophistication that India stands for. She stated, “Never in my life, I have seen so much ugliness in one place. These reels from Gen Z protests are puke-inducing, the way they speak and the kind of language they are using. Never in my life have I seen everything in each and every frame so jarring and so crass all at once.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kangana has been grabbing headlines since the last few days for her comments on the student protests. On Monday, Kangana had shared that the protests are in stark difference with the values and sophistication that India stands for. She stated, “Never in my life, I have seen so much ugliness in one place. These reels from Gen Z protests are puke-inducing, the way they speak and the kind of language they are using. Never in my life have I seen everything in each and every frame so jarring and so crass all at once.” {{/usCountry}}

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She added, “Ewwww, who is birthing and raising them? India is a place of diversely beautiful people, draped in elegance and rooted in cultural sophistication; you call yourselves cockroaches and look/behave like them as well; there is no paradox or juxtaposition there, just simply subjecting the world to your filth, garbage and ugliness. I am scarred from these reels, need some healing, digital detox.”

Saurav Das responds to Kangana

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CJP spokesperson Saurav Das then launched a sharp attack on the actor and told ANI, "Even members of her own party don't pay much heed to Kangana Ranaut or take her seriously, so why should we? I don't think anyone in Gen Z, Gen Alpha, or any younger generation takes her seriously or listens to what she says. She is a politician now. There were videos from when she visited her constituency in Himachal Pradesh, where she remarked that she had expected the job to require very little work, only to realise that being a Member of Parliament involves a massive amount of labour. That speaks volumes about her own seriousness. Gen Z has done more for this country than her.”

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On the work front, Kangana was last seen in the film Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata. The film, which was based on true events and tells the story of hospital workers who protected 400 patients during the 26/11 terrorist attacks at Mumbai’s Cama and Albless Hospital, released in theatres in June.