Kangana Ranaut slams girl for wearing shorts to temple, shares her own experience: ‘I wasn’t allowed in Vatican’

Kangana Ranaut has reacted to a Twitter user who called out a girl for wearing short western clothes to the Baijnath Temple in Kangra, Himachal Pradesh. She agreed with the tweet and called the girl a ‘clown’ while slamming her for wearing ‘night dresses like they are casuals’. She shared about her own incident of being banned from entering Vatican City in shorts while reacting to a tweet. Also read: Kangana Ranaut shares moments from her Haridwar trip, fans call her ‘beautiful’. Watch

Kangana Ranaut has slammed a girl for wearing short clothes to temple.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Taking to Twitter, a person shared pictures of two girls standing in the premises of Baijnath Temple. A girl is seen in a crop top and shorts while another is seen in denims with a shawl wrapped around her. He wrote along with the pictures in Hindi, “This is the scene of Baijnath, the famous Shiva temple of Himachal. They have reached Baijnath Temple as if they have gone to a pub or nightclub. Such people should not be allowed to enter the temple. I strongly oppose it. Seeing all this, if my thinking is called small or bad, then that is also acceptable!”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Reacting to the post, Kangana wrote, “These are western clothes, invented and promoted by white people, I was once at the Vatican wearing shorts and T-shirt, I wasn’t even allowed in the premises, I had to go back to my hotel and change…. These clowns who wear night dresses like they are casuals are nothing but lazy and lame ….. I don’t think they are capable of having any other intention but there should be strict rules for such fools ….”

Kangana was on a religious trip recently

Kangana hails from Manali, Himachal Pradesh and often talks about her state's culture on Instagram. She recently shared glimpses from her trip to Haridwar and was seen sitting by the banks of river Ganga in a video.

Kangana's upcoming films

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kangana will next be seen in Emergency, which is also directed by the actor. She plays the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the film and her first look from the film shows her having a striking resemblance with the late powerful leader. Meanwhile, she is yet to announce the release date of Tejas, in which she plays an Indian Air Force officer. She has also announced Sita: The Incarnation and Didda: The Warrior Queen of Kashmir.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.