Kangana Ranaut sparks wedding buzz after stepping out wearing mangalsutra, internet wonders ‘who is the lucky guy’

Actor and MP Kangana Ranaut recently set social media buzzing after she was spotted wearing a mangalsutra in public. Videos of the actor soon caught everyone’s attention, triggering a wave of speculation among fans, many of whom wondered if Kangana had secretly tied the knot away from the spotlight.

Kangana spotted wearing mangalsutra

Kangana Ranaut was last seen in Emergency.

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In the videos now circulating widely online, Kangana was seen keeping it understated in a simple salwar suit. However, it was the mangalsutra around her neck that instantly grabbed everyone’s attention. The actor also sported a bindi, green bangles, and sunglasses as she made her way from the building to her car with her security personnel.

The actor maintained a straight face and chose not to interact or pose for the photographers gathered around her. She swiftly made her way to her car. As soon as the clip began circulating on social media, fans flooded the comments with curious, speculative reactions.

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{{^usCountry}} One comment read, “Mangalsutra, definitely she knew the camera with capture it that's why she exposed it outside. Whoever is the lucky guy it's good that she got married, and why not she's 41 years old. May she have a happy married life.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} One comment read, “Mangalsutra, definitely she knew the camera with capture it that's why she exposed it outside. Whoever is the lucky guy it's good that she got married, and why not she's 41 years old. May she have a happy married life.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “Finally, Kangana got married,” one mentioned. “She got married to a Maharashtrian,” one wrote. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Finally, Kangana got married,” one mentioned. “She got married to a Maharashtrian,” one wrote. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The video is reportedly from the sets of the Queen sequel, tentatively titled Queen Forever. It is unclear if the mangalsutra was part of her costume for the shoot or alook test that day. Reports suggest that Kangana has already begun shooting for the film in Mumbai, which is being directed by Vikas Bahl. What’s next for Kangana {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The video is reportedly from the sets of the Queen sequel, tentatively titled Queen Forever. It is unclear if the mangalsutra was part of her costume for the shoot or alook test that day. Reports suggest that Kangana has already begun shooting for the film in Mumbai, which is being directed by Vikas Bahl. What’s next for Kangana {{/usCountry}}

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Kangana recently completed 20 years in the film industry. Kangana debuted in Bollywood with Gangster at the age of 18. The actor was most recently seen in Emergency, her directorial debut. After Emergency, Kangana is set to return with another political drama, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata.

The film, inspired by true events, narrates the story of “the night when humanity stood taller than fear, and responsibility became an act of courage. While terror claimed lives outside, inside Cama Hospital, 400 lives were saved.” Written and directed by Manoj Tapadia, the ensemble cast includes Girija Oak, Smita Tambe, Amrutha Namdev, Esha Dey, Priya Berde, Asha Shelar, Suhita Thatte, Rasika Aghase, Aditya Mishra and Zahid Khan. The film is slated to release in theatres on June 12. Kangana will soon make her international debut in the supernatural horror film Blessed Be the Evil. The film will be releasing in 2027.

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Since 2024, Kangana has also served as a Member of Parliament from her hometown, Mandi. She won the Lok Sabha seat election from the constituency on a Bharatiya Janata Party ticket.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sugandha Rawal ...Read More Sugandha Rawal has been writing about entertainment and lifestyle for over 13 years, and if there's one thing that's kept her going, it's a genuine love for storytelling. She completed her graduation in Journalism from the University of Delhi and went on to earn her Master of Media from IP University. Beginning her career in the fast-paced environment of news wire reporting, she learned the art of accuracy, speed, and storytelling under pressure. She later expanded her horizons in print journalism, where she honed her feature-writing skills and developed a keen eye for detail and narrative depth. These days, she's firmly rooted in digital journalism, adapting and evolving with a media landscape that never sits still. Over the years, Sugandha has covered everything from Bollywood and celebrity culture to wellness trends and lifestyle shifts. She enjoys spotting the drama behind headlines, the emotion behind interviews, and the details that others might miss. When she is not chasing the latest entertainment update or lifestyle trend, you will find her observing the cultural shifts that shape the stories we consume every day. Read Less

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