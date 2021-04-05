Kangana Ranaut spotted at a dubbing studio without a mask, Suyyash Rai says: 'Dumbness at its best'

As more celebrities test positive for Covid-19, Kangana Ranaut is drawing flak for stepping out sans a mask. The Thalaivi star was spotted making her way to a dubbing studio in Mumbai without a mask. The actor, who was dressed in white, refused to pose for the paparazzi at first but give them a moment to click her pictures before she entered the studio.

The video was shared by a paparazzo on Instagram and people couldn't stop pointing out the absence of her mask. Actor Suyyash Rai commented, "Duniya ko gyaan dene mei sabse aage khade ho jaate hain (They stand at the forefront to enlighten the world) ! Dumbness at its best !"

His wife, actor Kishwer Merchant also commented on the video. "She never is in a mask .. its not even ever in her hand ? How ?" she asked. This isn't the first time that Kishwer has asked about the missing mask. A few weeks ago, she asked a similar question when Kangana had stepped out without a mask.

Fans echoed similar thoughts too. "Where is mask ma'am you always give gayan to other people," a comment read. "Why is she not wearing a mask," added another. "Your guys shouldn’t click pics of celebs with no mask. For their own safety," a third user suggested. "Mask bhaiiii mask," a fourth user commented.

In the past few days, a number of celebrities have tested positive for Covid-19. This includes Alia Bhatt, Akshay Kumar, Govinda, Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar. On Sunday, Maharashtra registered 57,074 Covid-19 cases, with Mumbai recording 11,206 cases. This has led to stricter norms imposed in the state.

Kangana, meanwhile, is prepping for the release of her upcoming movie Thalaivi. Based on the life of late actor-politician J Jayalalithaa, the movie is slated to release later this month.