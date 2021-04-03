Kangana Ranaut reveals the most ‘satisfactory’ role of her career, says 'I was going through similar circumstances'

Actor Kangana Ranaut on Saturday revealed that the most satisfactory role of her career is Rani from her movie Queen. Taking to Twitter, she responded to a query asserting that Queen resonated with her a lot as she was going through similar circumstances at the time.

The Manikarnika actor also stated that the movie became cathartic for her. Speaking on her upcoming ambitious biopic Thalaivi, Kangana said that the reel and real world started to blend in an uncanny and eerie way, adding that this too became very satisfactory. The movie is based on the late actor-politician J Jayalalithaa and directed by AL Vijay.

"Queen resonated with me a lot because at that point in my life I was going through similar circumstances hence it became cathartic, during Thalaivi reel and real started to blend in an uncanny/eerie way this too became very satisfactory #Thalaivi," she tweeted. She responded to the question, "What’s the most satisfactory character you have played so far".

In another post of an edit of late Jayalalithaa's song and Kangana's recently unveiled number titled Chali Chali, Kangana commented that shooting for the song ached her heart. She tweeted, "lovely edit, Jaya maa was 16 years old here, for the very first time against her wish she faced camera cause she was the only bread winner of her family, while shooting this song my heart would ache thinking of this bright young minor who had a scholarship but couldn’t study."

Replying to a tweet by choregrapher Brindha Gopal, Kangana wrote, "Master ji you are stealing my thunder.... ha ha thank you for being so patient with me it is easier for me to fight with swords or machine guns but I can never catch that damn beat .... thank you for making it happen it’s all your hard work and love ... I miss you so much".

Brinda posted a video of Chali Chali's choreography captioning it, "Beautiful and gorgeous Kangana dancing so gracefully and bringing out the best as Jaya amma. Huge fan of Jaya amma. #Thalaivithemovie Let’s all do the #hookstepchallenge and see the best ones!! This is mine!! ⁦@KanganaTeam".

Thalaivi tells the story of the former Tamil Nadu chief minister through various stages of her life and is set to hit theatres worldwide in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on April 23.

