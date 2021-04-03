Priyanka Chopra Jonas: We need to take OTT in our stride instead of being afraid of it

Ever eager to try newer opportunities, Priyanka Chopra Jonas has also embraced the OTT space, having been a part of projects such as Isn’t It Romantic (2019), We Can Be Heroes (2020) and The White Tiger recently.

Talking about the OTT platforms gaining prominence in the entertainment sector, the actor-producer says, “I hear so much about this comparison between movie theatres and OTT platforms. It is almost like we are afraid to grow. When you think about streaming platforms, I see is as evolution of the business, just like when satellite TV came about. Until then we used to only release movies in theatres and that evolved to selling those same films to satellite channels. That became another avenue of revenue.”

Priyanka who is also developing content for the OTTs along with her husband, singer-actor Nick Jonas, says people should not be anti this new medium.

“Like that, this [OTT] is an evolution of entertainment. We need to take it in our stride instead of being afraid of it. Because the theatrical experience is here to stay. People love going to the theatres, having popcorn, and watching a movie on a big screen with strangers. That joy no one can take away,” explains the 38-year-old, calling theatres “the cheapest and most amazing” form of entertainment in the country.

She says there is merit in aligning with streaming platforms and Covid-19 has only made enhanced it.

“Now we have the ability to sit with our family and watch a new movie releasing immediately on our television screens /phones. There is a freedom and enjoyment to that as well. I also think they can both (theatres and OTT platforms) successfully exist together and give us a lot more avenues to create a lot more diverse content. To give opportunity to a diverse amount of casting and talent. To see different kinds of people acting and not just one specific kind of person. To see a pool of talent getting opportunities: actors, writers, directors, and that’s an exciting thing,” she says.

Several films that released on OTT have dominated awards, proving that there is no longer that demarcation. Priyanka’s OTT released film, The White Tiger has also bagged a nod at the upcoming Oscars in the Best Adapted Screenplay category.

“It’s amazing to see the response that The White Tiger has generated across the world. As an artiste and as a producer, it’s heartening to see all the belief and hard work in a project connect so well with the audience and critics alike. We are thankful for that and are obviously thrilled with the nods we’re receiving from the various awards,” she concludes.