Entertainment / Bollywood / Kangana Ranaut talks about feelings of despair amid passport renewal row: 'My pain was real'
Kangana Ranaut talks about feelings of despair amid passport renewal row: ‘My pain was real’

Kangana Ranaut revealed that she felt ‘anxious and agitated’ on Thursday. However, this morning, the negative feelings miraculously vanished.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 18, 2021 02:56 PM IST
Kangana Ranaut talked about her feelings in a new post.

Kangana Ranaut opened up about experiencing negative feelings on Thursday, as if she was ‘stuck at a dead end’. However, on Friday morning, she could feel the ‘magic’ around her once again. She shared a post on Koo, amid her passport renewal row.

Sharing a screenshot of her Koo post on Instagram Stories, Kangana Ranaut wrote, “Everyone falls in to the trap of despair, yesterday I had a sinking feeling seemed as if I was stuck at a dead end, felt anxious and agitated but I knew I was wrong and not able to see the magic that’s unfolding around me, my pain was real so was the love that was there all along but suddenly seems to have disappeared, this morning in a flash I was dazzled with all that which had left me, TRUST.” She also added a heart emoji at the end.

Kangana Ranaut on Instagram Stories.

Earlier this week, Kangana filed a plea at the Bombay High Court, stating that the local passport authority in Mumbai had refused to renew her passport, citing an FIR filed against her by the Mumbai Police. The hearing has been adjourned till June 25.

Kangana will soon resume shooting for the spy-thriller Dhaakad, directed by Razneesh Ghai. The film also stars Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta in pivotal roles.

Also read | Neena Gupta reveals top filmmaker’s crass comment after she refused to sleep with him: ‘I was very angry’

In an earlier statement, Kangana had called Dhaakad a ‘one-of-a-kind female-led action film’ being made on a lavish scale. “If it is received well, there will be no looking back for women in Indian cinema,” she had said.

Meanwhile, Kangana is waiting for the release of Thalaivi, in which she plays former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa. The film, directed by AL Vijay, was set to hit the theatres in April but has been indefinitely pushed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

kangana ranaut kangana ranaut controversy

