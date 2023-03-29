Kangana Ranaut taunts paparazzi for not asking her about Priyanka Chopra controversy at airport. Watch

Actor Kangana Ranaut, who recently criticised filmmaker Karan Johar over Priyanka Chopra's comment on Bollywood, taunted the paparazzi for not asking her questions on the matter. Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, a paparazzo account shared a video in which Kangana was seen at the Mumbai airport flying out of the city. (Also Read | Kangana Ranaut says ‘everyone knows Karan Johar had banned Priyanka Chopra’ as latter opens up about moving west)

Kangana Ranaut asked the paparazzi why did they not pose questions to her on ‘film mafia’.

As she walked towards the entrance, she addressed the photographers stationed at the airport and told them, “Waese kaafi chalak ho aaplog, hann? Agar film mafia ki koi controversy ho toh question nahi puchega hann (You guys are quite cunning, right? If there is a controversy on the film mafia then no one will ask any question, right)?” She hinted at Karan Johar in her comment.

Kangana continued, "Aur agar meri koi controvesy ho toh aese chillate hai, ajese pata nahi. Tumlog question kyu nahi puchte? Hann (And if there is a controvesy around me then the way you shout! Why don't you ask questions? Tell me)." As the paparazzi mumbled, Kangana added, “Main sab samajhti hun (I know everything).”

For her travel day, Kangana wore a cream and green suit. She also carried a bag and wore slippers. Taking to Twitter, Kangana posted several selfies as she gave different poses inside her car. The actor captioned the post, "Aaj airport jaate hue traffic bahut mila toh socha thoda apni khubsurati pe itra leti hoon … Kamiyaan mujhse bhi hongi shayad, lekin vanity ko shikaar main kabhi nahi rahi..Aab iss umar mein yeh bimari lag jaye toh (While going to the airport today there was huge traffic so thought of gloating over my beauty. I might have a few flaws but vanity isn't one of them. What if I became vain at this age)?"

Actor Priyanka Chopra, talking with Dax Shepherd on his podcast Armchair Expert, had spoken about why she shifted base to the US. “I was being pushed into a corner in the industry (Bollywood). I had people not casting me, I had beef with people, I am not good at playing that game so I kind of was tired of the politics and I said I needed a break.”

“This music thing gave me an opportunity to go into another part of the world, not crave for the movies I didn't want to get but I would require to schmooze certain clubs and cliques of people. It would require grovelling and I had worked a long time by then that I didn't feel like I wanted to do it. So when this music thing came I was like ‘fu** it I’am going to America',” she also added.

Reacting to it, Kangana had tweeted on Tuesday, "This is what @priyankachopra has to say about bollywood, people ganged up on her, bullied her and chased her out of film industry” a self made woman was made to leave India. Everyone knows Karan Johar had banned her (1/2). Media wrote extensively about her fall out with Karan Johar because of her friendship with SRK and movie mafia Cruella who is always looking for vulnerable outsiders saw a perfect punching bag in PC and went all out in harassing her to a point where she had to leave India."

"This obnoxious, jealous, mean and toxic person should be held accountable for ruining the culture and environment of film industry which was never hostile to outsiders in the days of AB or SRK.His gang and mafia PR should be raided and held accountable for harassing outsiders," she had also added.

