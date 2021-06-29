Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Kangana Ranaut to join Dhaakad team as she gets fresh passport: 'Will be with you all soon'
bollywood

Kangana Ranaut to join Dhaakad team as she gets fresh passport: 'Will be with you all soon'

Kangana Ranaut took to Instagram to inform that she had got her new passport. She would soon be joining her Dhaakad team.
ANI |
PUBLISHED ON JUN 29, 2021 08:52 PM IST
Kangana Ranaut posted a picture with Dhaakad director Razneesh Ghai.

Days after the court battle, Kangana Ranaut has finally received her fresh passport on Tuesday and she is gearing up to fly back and meet the team of her upcoming film Dhaakad.

The Queen actor informed the same on her Instagram handle. She posted a picture with the Dhaakad's director Razneesh Ghai and captioned it as, "Got my passport.... Thanks to everyone for their concern and best wishes ... Chief I will be with you all soon @razylivingtheblues #Dhaakad."

A few weeks ago, Kangana Ranaut talked about her plea for passport renewal getting denied by the local passport authority in Mumbai on the ground that she had an FIR registered against her by the Bandra police on charges of sedition.

The National Award-winning actor had moved the Bombay high court seeking directions to the regional passport authority for passport renewal, as her plea had been denied by the local passport authority due to an FIR against her on charges of sedition.

The Bombay High Court reportedly refused the hearing of Kangana's plea, calling the application vague. As per reports, the court has allowed her to amend the application and posted the hearing in the matter for a later date.

Speaking of her upcoming film Dhaakad, the actor announced the wrap-up for her action movie on February 21, this year.

Also read: Harshvardhan Rane admits he was 'nervous' about 'proximity' with Taapsee Pannu in Haseen Dillruba

Dhaakad, touted to be a world-class spy thriller, is being directed by Razneesh Razy Ghai and Kangana will be seen playing the role of an officer in the movie.

The film, which is based on serious issues like child trafficking and crimes against women, will also star Divya Dutta and Arjun Rampal in pivotal roles.

Meanwhile, Kangana besides Dhaakad, will also be seen in Thalaivi, a biopic on actor-turned-politician J Jayalalithaa. Tejas, Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda and Emergency based on the life of India's former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi is also in pipeline.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kangana ranaut

Related Stories

tv

Shehnaaz Gill says she wouldn't have found work without losing weight: 'Yahan patli ladkiyan chalti hain'

PUBLISHED ON JUN 29, 2021 08:43 PM IST
bollywood

Tiger Shroff gives witty reply to user asking about his jawline: 'Chingum kha bhai'

PUBLISHED ON JUN 29, 2021 08:32 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

This Netflix India post about Friends will make you want to watch the show again

Curious cat investigates new toy, it doesn't go quite as planned. Watch video

Farah Khan posts cute video of ‘little Miss FOMO’. See who she’s talking about

This US teen holds Guinness World Record for largest mouth gape. Watch video
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
Twitter
Riemann Hypothesis
Petrol Price
National Statistics Day 2021
Gold Price Today
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP