Kangana Ranaut visits Golden Temple for the first time, says she's 'speechless and stunned'. See pics

Kangana Ranaut was seen paying her respects at the Golden Temple on Monday. Sharing the pictures, Kangana said she was 'speechless and stunned'.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 31, 2021 02:00 PM IST
Kangana Ranaut visits the Golden Temple in Amritsar.

Kangana Ranaut visited the Sri Harmandir Sahib, popularly known as the Golden Temple, in Amritsar, for the first time on Monday. The actor took to Instagram and shared pictures from her maiden visit. She was accompanied by her family members, including nephew Prithviraj and sister Rangoli Chandel.

In the pictures, Kangana was seen wearing a light blue ensemble as she paid her respects. In one of the pictures, she was seen carrying Prithviraj in her arms. In another, she and Rangoli were seen offering prayers.

Sharing the pictures, Kangana wrote, "Today I visited Sri Harmandir Sahib Golden temple, even though I grew up in north and almost everyone in my family has already visited the temple many times only for me it was first time .... speechless and stunned with Golden temple’s beauty and divinity..."

Kangana Ranaut visits Golden Temple with her family.
Kangana Ranaut and her family at the Golden temple.

Kangana's visit comes months after she posted several tweets about the farmers' protest in the capital. She had previously tweeted against an old woman at the farmers’ protest, whom she wrongly identified as Bilkis, the face of the Shaheen Bagh protest. She had claimed that Bilkis was ‘available (for hire) in 100 rupees’ which drew reactions from numerous Punjabi actors. Although she deleted the tweet, actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh criticised her for spreading misinformation and that snowballed into a massive Twitter spat between the two.

A few weeks ago, Kangana returned to her hometown in Himachal Pradesh, soon after she recovered from Covid-19.

Also read: Kangana Ranaut mocks Twitter after it raises concerns of threat to freedom of speech: 'Who are they'

Kangana was expecting the release of her movie Thalaivi in April, but the release was delayed owing to the ongoing pandemic. She also has Dhaakad and Tejas in the pipeline.

