Kangana Ranaut wants action against Vir Das after bit from his show goes viral, he offers clarifications

Kangana Ranaut slammed Vir Das’ monologue about India and asked for strict action to be taken against him.
Published on Nov 17, 2021 09:51 AM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Actor Kangana Ranaut has reacted to actor-comedian Vir Das’ viral video titled ‘I come from two Indias’, in which he said Indian men worship women during the day and gang-rape them at night. 

Slamming the video, Kangana wrote on her Instagram Stories, “When you generalise all Indian men as gang-rapists it gives rise and encouragement to racism and bullying against Indians all over the world...after Bengal Famine Churchill famously said, ‘These Indians breed like rabbits they are bound to die like this...’ he blamed Indians’ sex drive/fertility for the death of millions because of hunger... Such creative work targeting an entire race is soft terrorism... strict actions must be taken against such criminals @virdas.”

On Monday, Vir had uploaded a video on YouTube, titled ‘I come from two India’, that was a part of his recent performance at the John F Kennedy Centre in Washington DC. In the six-minute video, he talked about the duality of the country and highlighted topical issues, from the battle against Covid-19, incidents of rapes, a crackdown against comedians to the farmers’ protests.

Clips from Vir Das’ monologue, specifically the part where the comedian said, “I come from an India where we worship women during the day and gang-rape them during the night” were posted on social media. A section of people on Twitter objected to the line and trolled him for the same.

Vir shared a clarification on the same in a Twitter post on Tuesday. He said, “The video is a satire about the duality of two very separate Indias that do different things. Like any nation has light and dark, good and evil within it. None of this is a secret. The video appeals for us to never forget that we are great. To never stop focusing on what makes us great.”

