Kangana Ranaut now writes fan letter to John Abraham for not 'harassing women, being kind to house helps'

Kangana Ranaut took to Instagram Stories on Monday to heap praises on Shootout at Wadala co-star John Abraham. She called John 'absolutely genuine and inspiring.' Kangana also recalled she once came to know that John and she were the 'only two people from the industry, who treated their house help like their own family'. Also read: John Abraham had called Karan Johar 'clannish', before Kangana Ranaut labelled him 'flag-bearer of nepotism' on KWK Kangana Ranaut praised John Abraham in a series of Instagram Stories.

Kangana says John does not care about PR, groupism

Kangana Ranaut wrote along with a photo of John's PETA India campaign, "I may have said a lot about negative people in the film industry, but I must never forget those also that are absolutely genuine and inspiring. I worked with John and I don't have enough words to express how amazing he is. And many may not even know it, because he won't pay the media for singing his praises."

She further wrote, “He is kind and sorted, no marriage or relationship PR, no paid negativity for others, no harassment or taking advantage of women, no agenda or groupism. Simply a wonderful man. Love you John...”

Kangana Ranaut gushed over 'self-made' and 'inspiring' John Abraham.

Kangana calls John 'successful man in every way'

Kangana also said John was not only a 'self-made man' but a 'successful man in every way'. In her second note regarding John that she shared on Instagram Stories, Kangana wrote, "There is an agent, who provides house help to almost everyone from the film industry, who lives in Bandra and town area. He once told my manager that all his house helps and drivers are treated badly by film industry people. In his entire career, only two people from the industry he found, who treat house help like their own family... first one is John Abraham, (and second one) Kangana Ranaut."

She continued, "Huge respect for this self-made man John Abraham, who is not only a successful supermodel, actor and producer, but also a successful man in every way."

Kangana worked with John in a film

Shootout at Wadala (2013) featured Kangana alongside John. The action film, written and directed by Sanjay Gupta, also featured Anil Kapoor, Tusshar Kapoor, Manoj Bajpayee and Sonu Sood. It was a prequel to the 2007 film Shootout at Lokhandwala. The film was released on May 3, 2013 and received mixed to positive reviews from critics.

