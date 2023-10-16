Kangana Ranaut's Emergency release date postponed, actor shares note

Kangana Ranaut has announced that she is postponing the release of her directorial feature Emergency. The actor took to her X account to reveal that the team has 'decided to shift Emergency to next year (2024)' due to a packed last quarter in the year. Emergency was earlier scheduled to release on November 24 this year. In Emergency, Kangana plays India's first female Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. (Also read: Kangana Ranaut says Congress is not shown in poor light in Emergency: 'It has nothing to do with 2024 elections')

Kangana's post

Kangana Ranaut as Indira Gandhi in Emergency.

On her new post, Kangana began, "Dear friends, I have an important announcement to make, Emergency movie is the culmination of my entire life’s learnings and earnings as an artist. Emergency is not just a film for me it’s a test of my worth and character as an individual. Tremendous response that our teaser and other units got from everyone encouraged us all. My heart is full of gratitude and wherever I go people ask me about Emergency’s release date."

The actor then revealed that the team has now decided to postpone the release date, and wrote, "We have announced Emergency release date as 24th November 2023 but because of all the changes in my back to back releasing films calendar and over packed last quarter of 2024 we have decided to shift Emergency to next year (2024). New release date will be announced soon, please bear with us, your anticipation, curiosity and excitement for the film means a lot (folded hands emoticon). Yours truly, Kangana Ranaut."

Emergency teaser

The first teaser promo of Kangana Ranaut's Emergency was released in June. It showed the country in a state of chaos as protestors create a ruckus on the street and it appears to be during the emergency. Kangana Ranaut's voiceover as Indira Gandhi, also appeared in the dialogue, "Mujhe iss desh ki raksha karne se koi nahi rok sakta (No one can stop me from protecting this country)" as her face appeared on the screen. "Kyuki (because), India is Indira, and Indira is India!" she said.

Earlier, Kangana had shared that she had mortgaged all her property to make the film, and had written a lengthy note after she wrapped the film this January. Kangana announced her film Emergency in 2021. It is written by Ritesh Shah, who also penned Kangana’s last film Dhaakad. Besides Kangana and Anupam Kher, Milind Soman, Mahima Chaudhry, late Satish Kaushik and Shreyas Talpade will also be seen in key roles in the film.

