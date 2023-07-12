Kangana Ranaut reacts to Sonam Kapoor's jibe at her English: What I learned from fights with film mafia is…

Kangana Ranaut has said that her years of fight with the so called ‘film mafia’ has ensured atleast one thing --that no outsider will be mocked for their English speaking skills. She has also said that Koffee With Karan where Sonam Kapoor had mocked her for her English has now been ‘officially closed forever’. Also read: Kangana Ranaut manifests Waheeda Rehman's 'full-fledged role', compliments Sharmila Tagore's Gulmohar performance

Kangana Ranaut on Koffee With Karan

Kangana Ranaut (right) has commented on Koffee With Karan where Sonam Kapoor had 'mocked' her for her English.

Kangana once again took a dig at Karan Johar and his talk show Koffee With Karan where she called him out for nepotism that marked the beginning of a never-ending tussle between them. Tuesday night, the actor shared a clip of one of the episodes in which Sonam Kapoor was asked a question about the actor who needs to learn to speak better English and she had named Kangana in her answer.

The clip showed Karan Johar asking Sonam, “If you have the power to give celebrities these aspects who would you give that to - the ability to speak English fluently.” Sonam first hesitated but then went on to praise Kangana's fashion sense before actually giving out her name as the answer to Karan's question.

Kangana Ranaut commented on Koffee With Karan.

Commenting on the same, Kangana wrote on her Instagram Stories, “What I learned from years of fights with film mafia is that no outsider will ever be mocked for not speaking English…also that show is officially closed forever.”

She further added, “Please don't miss my comeback in the end. Even at 24 after being openly bullied, humiliated and mocked I showed grace sophistication articulation and humility which English speaking gossipy aunties with so called great upbringing can never…”

Kangana Ranaut on Dev Anand

Kangana had also shared a clip of legendary actor Dev Anand and revealed, “When I was new in films one person who called me often and offered me roles in his directorial films was Dev saab… he was really appreciative of my talent even when I was struggling.”

Kangana will now be seen as former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in her directorial, Emergency. The film is slated to release in theatres on November 24. She recently also revealed the release date of her another film Tejas in which she plays an Air Force pilot. It will be out in theatres on October 20.

