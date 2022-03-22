Kapil Dev reveals Ranveer Singh's 83 did not affect him on first watch

Kapil Dev has shared his experience of watching Ranveer Singh-starrer 83, based on the Indian national cricket team's victory at the 1983 Cricket World Cup under his captaincy. The film, which was released in the cinema in December last year, has now been made available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar and Netflix India. Also Read| 83 director Kabir Khan reveals Deepika Padukone was crying, 'choking up' when she saw the film

Kapil Dev had decided that he would not see the first cut or the first print of the film, and would directly watch the movie with his entire team. Kapil recalled that he had gotten a chance to see it when he was with former cricketer Mohinder Amarnath in Saudi Arabia. However, they were intent on watching it with the entire team, so they both held each other's hands once the movie started and walked out.

Kapil finally saw the film at a premiere in Mumbai, as he recalled in a recent conversation with host-actor Gaurav Kapoor for Netflix. He said, "Jab maine pehli baar dekhi, ki laga ki thik hai, haan, movie. Mere ko itna impact nahi hua. Lekin jab maine dusri baar dekhi, mere se to, waise hi main kaafi emotional hu, rona hi nahi ruk raha tha, ki yaar aisi movie thi, aise hum khele (When I watched it for the first time, I was like okay this is a film. But when I watched it for the second time, I am anyway a very emotional person, and I just could not stop crying. I thought what a film it was, that's how we played)."

He added, "That's why I can say that, Kabir, Ranveer, his team, have done a fabulous job! And I always say, to me Bhaag Milkha Bhaag was the ultimate sports movie, for Indians. I used to say if we matched even fifty percent of that film, I would say the movie was great." When asked if he cried a lot the second time he watched the film, Kapil said, "a lot, The third time I just got up and left. I said, I can't watch it, because how long can you remember your childhood memories? Especially when you are with your teammates, you are reminded of all the things you did. 98% (of the movie) is true. Characters were changed, scenes were changed, but the story wasn't changed."

The Kabir Khan-directorial, ß83 also starred Deepika Padukone, Hardy Sandhu, and Tahir Raj Bhasin.

