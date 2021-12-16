Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
bollywood

Kapil Sharma asks if Akshay Kumar will be seen in ‘love triangle’ with Taimur, future heroine next. Watch his reply

The Kapil Sharma Show: A new promo showed Kapil Sharma teasing Akshay Kumar about working with three generations of Saif Ali Khan’s family.
Akshay Kumar and Sara Ali Khan will be seen on The Kapil Sharma Show this weekend.
Published on Dec 16, 2021 10:16 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

A new promo for the upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show was shared on YouTube by Sony Entertainment Television. Director Aanand L Rai, Akshay Kumar and Sara Ali Khan will promote their film on the show this Sunday.

The teaser began with Akshay doing a few magic tricks. He also shook a leg with Sara as she arrived on stage. Kapil Sharma teased Akshay about having worked with Sharmila Tagore in 8x10 Tasveer, her son Saif Ali Khan in several films and now working with her granddaughter Sara.

“Humne ek aur cheez suni hai ki aapke paas ek aur script hai jisme aap, Taimur aur uss samay jo bhi heroine hogi, uske saath love triangle hai. Yeh baat sahi hai (We heard that you have a script in which you will be seen in a love triangle with Taimur Ali Khan and one of the future heroines. Is it true)?” Kapil asked. Akshay joked, “Haan, main Taimur ke bachche ke saath bhi kaam karna chahta hoon (Yes, I want to work with Taimur’s child as well).”

Kiku Sharda then came in and made a joke about Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s wedding. He said that he attended a ‘high-profile’ wedding in Rajasthan recently. “Maine aisi shaadi life mein nahi dekhi. Kyunki unhone mujhe dekhne hi nahi di (I never saw such a wedding in my life. Because they did not let me see it),” he quipped.

With a wordplay on Vicky’s surname, Kiku continued, “Lekin kaafi Kaushal-mangal se nipat gayi shaadi (But all went well at the wedding).” Akshay was quick to reply with a reference to Katrina’s nickname: “Wahaan Kit-Kat khaya hoga aapne (You must have eaten Kit-Kat there)?”

Akshay also showered praise on Sara. According to a press release shared by the channel, he said, “Let me tell you, I have watched Atrangi Re. She has done such a fantastic job in the film. I was taken aback! The whole film belongs to her, then to Dhanush and then to me. She has performed so brilliantly!”

