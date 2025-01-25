Menu Explore
Kapil Sharma returns with his comedy film Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2, shoot begins in Mumbai

PTI | | Edited by Ananya Das
Jan 25, 2025 01:10 PM IST

According to a press release, the film will "deliver another dose of laughter and chaos" to the viewers.

Actor-comedian Kapil Sharma has started shooting for his upcoming comedy movie Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2. The upcoming movie is a sequel to the 2015 hit Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon, which marked his debut in the Hindi film industry. (Also Read | Kapil Sharma reacts to backlash against his alleged ‘racist jibes’ at Atlee on The Great Indian Kapil Show)

Kapil Sharma will be seen in Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2.
Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 is directed by Anukalp Goswami and produced by Ratan Jain and Ganesh Jain under Venus Worldwide Entertainment in association with Abbas Mustan Film Production.

According to a press release, the film, which also stars Manjot Singh, will "deliver another dose of laughter and chaos" to the viewers.

Kapil was most recently seen in Crew, co-starring Tabu, Kriti Sanon and Kareena Kapoor. He is also seen in The Great Indian Kapil Show.

Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon (2015) is a comedy film directed by Abbas Mustan. The film also starred Sai Lokur, Jamie Lever, Arbaaz Khan, Manjari Fadnis, Simran Kaur Mundi, Elli Avram, Varun Sharma, Supriya Pathak, Sharat Saxena, and Manoj Joshi.

