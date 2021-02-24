IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Kapil Sharma shares video of newborn Anayra in late Sardool Sikander's arms. Watch tribute video
The late Sardool Sikander performs with Kapil Sharma's daughter Anayra in his arms.
The late Sardool Sikander performs with Kapil Sharma's daughter Anayra in his arms.
bollywood

Kapil Sharma shares video of newborn Anayra in late Sardool Sikander's arms. Watch tribute video

  • After the death of singer Sardool Sikander on Wednesday, comedian Kapil Sharma shared a video from his daughter Anayra's first Lohri, when Sardool gave his blessings to the baby.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 04:45 PM IST

Comedian Kapil Sharma on Wednesday mourned the demise of Punjabi singer Sardool Sikander, with a video of him singing devotional songs at Kapil's daughter's first Lohri.

On Instagram, Kapil wrote, "A beautiful memory of a beautiful human being. It was my daughter’s first lohri n me n my family was so happy that Sardool paji n family was there to bless the new born, he sang Mool mantar Ek Onkar to bless the baby, never thought it was our last meeting with you, love u sardool paji, u will always stay in our hearts #omshanti #sardoolsikander."


The video showed the singer, surrounded by Kapil and his family, and a few musicians, singing as if in a trance-like state. His eyes were closed as he held Kapil's daughter, Anayra, in his arms. The comedian recently became a father for the second time, when his wife, Ginni Chatrath, gave birth to a baby

Sardool died after being diagnosed with the coronavirus recently and had been undergoing treatment. He was 60.

Expressing grief over his demise, musician Vishal Dadlani took to Twitter and wrote, "I can't believe #SardoolSikander -Saab has left us. This is heartbreaking and far too personal. :(A true pioneer, he was the soul of humility & a wellspring of music. My condolences to the family, esp. to my brothers @AlaapSikander & @SarangSikander1."

Harshdeep Kaur wrote, "Bahut hi dukhad khabar... Saddened to hear about the demise of legendary Punjabi singer Sardool Sikander Ji. Huge loss to the music Industry. Prayers for his family #SardoolSikander #RestInPeace."

Also read: Ayushmann Khurrana, Diljit Dosanjh, Kapil Sharma mourn Punjabi singer Sardool Sikander's death

Singer Jazzy B took to Twitter as he shared pictures with the veteran singer and said that he is 'heartbroken' to know of his demise. He tweeted, "Can't believe Sardool Bhaji left us! heartbroken!"

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kapil sharma kapil sharma daughter anayra sharma daughter anayra

Related Stories

Punjabi singer Sardool Sikander passes away.
Punjabi singer Sardool Sikander passes away.
music

Ayushmann, Diljit, Kapil mourn Punjabi singer Sardool Sikander's death

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 04:19 PM IST
  • Renowned Punjabi singer Sardool Sikander died on Wednesday. Several Punjabi and Bollywood celebrities remembered him on social media.
READ FULL STORY
Noted Punjabi singer Sardool Sikander passed away at the age of 60(SardoolSikander/Twitter )
Noted Punjabi singer Sardool Sikander passed away at the age of 60(SardoolSikander/Twitter )
chandigarh news

Noted Punjabi singer Sardool Sikander passes away at the age of 60

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar
UPDATED ON FEB 24, 2021 04:08 PM IST
Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh informed on Twitter that the Sardool Sikander had tested positive for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) and was being treated for it.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Priyanka Chopra Jonas reacts after a social media user criticises her ball-shaped dress.
Priyanka Chopra Jonas reacts after a social media user criticises her ball-shaped dress.
bollywood

Priyanka Chopra slams troll who asked 'what's the point of having a figure?'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 06:00 PM IST
  • Priyanka Chopra Jonas reacted to a social media user criticised her now-viral ball-shaped outfit. Earlier, Priyanka shared a bunch of memes inspired by her dress.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Sanya Malhotra began her career in Hindi films with Dangal in 2016.
Actor Sanya Malhotra began her career in Hindi films with Dangal in 2016.
bollywood

Birthday girl Sanya Malhotra: In my fifth year in Bollywood, it’s surreal, can’t believe I am living my dream

By Rishabh Suri
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 05:50 PM IST
Actor Sanya Malhotra, who turns year older on February 25, talks about returning to her home town to celebrate the day, and entering the fifth year of her stint in Bollywood.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Shahid Kapoor celebrates his 40th birthday on February 25.
Actor Shahid Kapoor celebrates his 40th birthday on February 25.
bollywood

Happy Birthday Shahid Kapoor: The evolution, the many facets of his career

By Juhi Chakraborty
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 05:45 PM IST
On Shahid Kapoor’s 40th birthday (February 25), we take a look at how his career panned over the past 18 years, the highs, the lows and the new phase.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ayushmann Khurrana with his fans in Shillong.
Ayushmann Khurrana with his fans in Shillong.
bollywood

Ayushmann's fans gatecrash Shillong hotel, actor makes sure to meet them. Watch

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 05:26 PM IST
  • Ayushmann Khurrana made sure to interact with his fans in Shillong by promptly coming down to meet them after they gathered at his Shillong hotel. Watch here
READ FULL STORY
Close
The late Sardool Sikander performs with Kapil Sharma's daughter Anayra in his arms.
The late Sardool Sikander performs with Kapil Sharma's daughter Anayra in his arms.
bollywood

Kapil Sharma shares video of newborn Anayra in late Sardool Sikander's arms

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 04:45 PM IST
  • After the death of singer Sardool Sikander on Wednesday, comedian Kapil Sharma shared a video from his daughter Anayra's first Lohri, when Sardool gave his blessings to the baby.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Alia Bhatt as Gangubai Kathiawadi.
Alia Bhatt as Gangubai Kathiawadi.
bollywood

Gangubai Kathiawadi teaser: Meet Alia Bhatt as the queen of Kamathipura

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 04:27 PM IST
  • The teaser of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi, starring Alia Bhatt in the titular role, was released on Wednesday. Watch it here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Alia Bhatt in and as Gangubai Kathiawadi.
Alia Bhatt in and as Gangubai Kathiawadi.
bollywood

Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi poster gets love from Katrina, Ranbir's sister

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 03:57 PM IST
  • Alia Bhatt shared a new poster of her upcoming movie Gangubai Kathiawadi. The poster received love from many Bollywood stars including Ranveer Singh , Katrina Kaif and Varun Dhawan.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Masaba Gupta has not officially confirmed being in a relationship with Satyadeep Misra.
Masaba Gupta has not officially confirmed being in a relationship with Satyadeep Misra.
bollywood

Masaba posts sneaky pic of rumoured boyfriend Satyadeep, he calls her 'stalker'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 03:54 PM IST
Satyadeep Misra has an 'early AM stalker' and it is none other than his rumoured girlfriend, Masaba Gupta. See the sneaky photo she took of him.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nora Fatehi is known for her hit dance numbers Dilbar, Garmi, and others.
Nora Fatehi is known for her hit dance numbers Dilbar, Garmi, and others.
bollywood

Nora turns emotional as she recalls traumatic days as struggler in Bollywood

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 24, 2021 03:49 PM IST
  • Actor Nora Fatehi in an emotional interview recalled the difficulties that she faced as a struggler in Bollywood.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Athiya Shetty is rumoured to be in a relationship with KL Rahul.
Athiya Shetty is rumoured to be in a relationship with KL Rahul.
bollywood

Athiya Shetty stuns on magazine cover, KL Rahul thinks she looks angelic

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 03:22 PM IST
Athiya Shetty posed on the cover on a magazine and her rumoured boyfriend, KL Rahul, complimented her on it. However, he chose to let emojis do the talking for him.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The actor is shooting for back-to-back projects and doesn’t have even one day free till April 2022.
The actor is shooting for back-to-back projects and doesn’t have even one day free till April 2022.
bollywood

Manoj Bajpayee: I am against boycotts or bans

By Kavita Awaasthi
UPDATED ON FEB 24, 2021 03:00 PM IST
The actor feels creative liberty and dissent should be respected and banning doesn’t do any good to industry or society.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Disha Patani performing gymnastics.
Disha Patani performing gymnastics.
bollywood

Disha shares a glimpse of her gymnastics, Tiger drops a candid comment

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 01:58 PM IST
  • Disha Patani has shared a video from her gymnastics session and Tiger Shroff was among the many who praised the actor.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tanu Weds Manu released on February 25, 2011.
Tanu Weds Manu released on February 25, 2011.
bollywood

10 years of Tanu Weds Manu: Director Aanand L Rai says, ‘The film gave me my identity in Bollywood’

By Juhi Chakraborty
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 01:57 PM IST
Taking a trip down memory lane, filmmaker Aanand L Rai says every single day on the set was enjoyable and not for once did he think about what would eventually happen to the film upon its release.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Gangubai Kathiawadi stars Alia Bhatt in the lead role.
Gangubai Kathiawadi stars Alia Bhatt in the lead role.
bollywood

Gangubai Kathiawadi: Who was the woman Alia Bhatt will play in Bhansali's film?

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 01:50 PM IST
Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi is among the most anticipated Bollywood films this year. Ahead of teaser release, here's knowing who the real woman was.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Sumeet Vyas and wife Ekta Kaul recently became parents to a boy they named Ved.
Actor Sumeet Vyas and wife Ekta Kaul recently became parents to a boy they named Ved.
bollywood

Sumeet Vyas recalls throwing chair in anger after colleague was disrespected

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 01:21 PM IST
  • Actor Sumeet Vyas has said that because of his determination to demand dignity on set, he has found himself having a few altercations.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP