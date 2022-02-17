Kapil Sharma to play food delivery guy in Nandita Das directorial, she says 'he'll surprise everyone including himself'

Kapil Sharma, is all set to take a break from the shooting of The Kapil Sharma Show, in order to kickstart shooting for his yet-untitled film. Being directed by actor-director Nandita Das, the film will have Kapil in the role of a food delivery guy and Shahana Goswami in the role of his wife.

The film will attempt to ‘make visible what’s hidden in plain sight' and is set to go on floors later this month in Bhubaneswar, Odisha.

Kapil, who made his film debut as a male lead with 2015's Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon and featured in Firangi two years later, is keen to return to the big screen. He said, "I am very excited about this project, not because I am doing a film, but because I am doing Nandita Das' film, whom I have seen both as an actor and a director. She has a very distinct and deep way of looking at things and a keen eye for detailing. So my job as an actor is to just do what she tells me. Her work is very different from mine, and I am happy that the audience will get to see a new side of me."

He added, "An artist is always thirsty to do something different! The people behind the project, Nandita Das and Sameer Nair, are both extremely passionate and good at what they make, so I am really excited to be doing this film."

Nandita claims she finds Kapil a representative of the ‘common man’. “The film attempts to make visible what's hidden in plain sight. And for this, the cast and crew has serendipitously come together. One day, Kapil Sharma popped up on my screen! I hadn't seen his show, but I could see him wholly representing the 'common man', despite not being one anymore! I am certain he will surprise everyone, including himself, with his natural candidness,” she said.

