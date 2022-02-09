Kapil Sharma gives wife Ginni Chatrath a kiss at Gehraiyaan screening, blushes as paparazzi tease them. Watch

Kapil Sharma and his wife Ginni Chatrath were among the many celebrities who attended the Wednesday night screening of Gehraiyaan in Mumbai. The film is directed by Shakun Batra and stars Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa.

At the premiere, Kapil and Ginni posed for the paparazzi. Kapil then gave Ginni a kiss on her forehead as the paparazzi cheered for the couple. The comedian even got a little shy at their hooting. Ginni was smiling throughout.

Also seen at the screening were Sonakshi Sinha, Soni Razdan and her daughter Shaheen Bhatt, Kriti Kharbanda, Rajat Kapoor and others. Deepika, Ananya, Siddhant and Dhairya arrived at the screening together in a car, singing the recently released song Beqaaboo from the movie. Deepika even did an Instagram Live from the car.

Kapil and Ginni were recently seen in his Netflix standup special I'm Not Done Yet. They got married in 2018 and have two kids together, Anayra and Tishaan.

Speaking to The Man magazine, Kapil had recently shared that Ginni was actually his student before they grew close. However, Kapil was sceptical if they could make it work due to the difference in their financial situations.

“Ginni was in a girls’ college in Jalandhar doing her graduation, 3-4 years my junior, and I was in a co-ed college studying for a PG diploma in commercial arts. For pocket money, I would participate in theatre and visit other colleges. She was a really good student of mine. Now, of course, she’s become my teacher after marriage! She was good at skits and histrionics, so I made her my assistant. Then I found out that madam started liking me, so I explained to her that the car you come in costs more than what my entire family put together is worth! So, it just wouldn’t be possible between us,” he had said.

