What Kapil Sharma told Ginni Chatrath when she fell for him: ‘Your car costs more than what my family's worth'

Kapil Sharma has revealed his love story with his wife Ginni Chatrath. From how they met in Jalandhar to how he got her parents to agree to their marriage, Kapil has spoken about it all.

Kapil is one of the most successful comedians and television personalities in India. Despite his humble beginnings, he made his way to the top of TRP charts with his The Kapil Sharma Show. In 2018, he got married to Ginni and the couple welcomed a daughter and a son together.

Now, speaking to The Man magazine, Kapil has shared that Ginni was actually his student before they grew close. However, Kapil was sceptical if they could make it work due to the difference in their financial situations. “Ginni was in a girls’ college in Jalandhar doing her graduation, 3-4 years my junior, and I was in a co-ed college studying for a PG diploma in commercial arts. For pocket money, I would participate in theatre and visit other colleges. She was a really good student of mine. Now, of course, she’s become my teacher after marriage! She was good at skits and histrionics, so I made her my assistant. Then I found out that madam started liking me, so I explained to her that the car you come in costs more than what my entire family put together is worth! So, it just wouldn’t be possible between us,” he said.

&amp;lt;strong&amp;gt;Also read: Kapil Sharma looks baffled as he reveals what Akshay Kumar told him after not attending his reception with Ginni. Watch&amp;lt;/strong&amp;gt;

However, he later made it his aim to impress her family. "After I arrived in Mumbai (and after winning The Great Indian Laughter Challenge), I got in touch with her again, and my folks spoke to her parents. They didn’t know at the time what the competition was about and didn’t know about the earnings (Kapil won ₹10 lakh). Plus, she’s from a Sikh family, and I’m a Hindu and don’t wear a turban, unlike their other sons-in-law. But slowly all these things changed. Ginni’s father started seeing my shows, and maan ne lagey (they came around); there was a connect. Pitaji (Dad) melted a bit. They thought, banda theek hai (he's a good guy)."

Kapil and Ginni's daughter is named Anayra and son is named Trishaan. He will soon be seen in a Netflix standup special titled, I'm Not Done Yet.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON