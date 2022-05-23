Kapil Sharma trolls Akshay Kumar for romancing Madhuri Dixit in 90s, Manushi Chillar and Kriti Sanon now

Akshay Kumar, 54, will now be seen opposite former Miss World Manushi Chhillar, 25, in period drama, Prithviraj. Akshay recently visited the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show for the film's promotions where host Kapil Sharma seemed to troll him about his co-stars. Also read: Akshay Kumar on North-South cinema and national language debate: 'This is how Britishers came and divided us'

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A clip of the upcoming episode was shared on Reditt on Monday. It shows Kapil talking about how Akshay was romancing Madhuri Dixit and Ayesha Jhulka on screen when the comedian was in school. He said Akshay was romancing Bipasha Basu and Katrina Kaif on screen when Kapil was in college. Talking about his latest films in which he has been seen romancing Kriti Sanon, Kiara Advani and Manushi on screen, Kapil said, “Hum to bas inki heroines ke interview karne ke liye paida huye hain (We are born to just interview his heroines).”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A Reddit user refused to hold the male leads responsible for starring opposite younger actors. He wrote, “Chad. Nobody has stopped old actresses to star opposite young guys. It’s just that producers feel that it won’t be financially viable. It’s their job to convince the producer or put in their own money, which is something they won’t do because they themselves know that starring opposite a younger actor won’t work. Blame the audience, not the actors.” Another wrote, “Or blame nobody. If older actresses dont have the needed pull and not pair well on screen ... Who is to blame.”

Helmed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi, Prithviraj revolves around legendary warrior king Prithviraj Chauhan. Akshay Kumar will be seen playing the titular role while Manushi plays Sanyogita. Akshay was earlier seen with Kiara in Laxmmi Bomb and with Kriti in Bachchhan Paandey.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON