Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Inside Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya's pre-wedding celebrations with Sunny Deol dancing, couple cutting huge white cake

Inside Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya's pre-wedding celebrations with Sunny Deol dancing, couple cutting huge white cake

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Jun 13, 2023 02:46 PM IST

Sunny Deol's son Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya recently had a pre-wedding celebration in Mumbai. Here's an inside glimpse from the festivities.

Actor Karan Deol, son of Sunny Deol, had a pre-wedding party on Monday evening in Mumbai. Now, an inside video from the bash has surfaced online, where Karan Deol and fiance Drisha Acharya are seen together as they cut a huge white cake. (Also read: Bobby Deol, Sunny Deol and Abhay Deol reunite at Karan Deol's pre-wedding party in Mumbai. Watch)

Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya were seen feeding cake to each other in the video.
Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya were seen feeding cake to each other in the video.

Karan and Drisha cut a cake together

In the video from the party, both Karan and Drisha are seen besides each other in front of a tiered white cake. They had cut a piece from the cake and fed each other.

Karan was seen in a blue kurta, while Drisha opted for a bright yellow saree for the occasion. The two couldn't stop smiling as they fed each other cake and posed for photos.

The Deol brothers make an appearance

Another video from the bash has surfaced, where actor Sunny Deol is seen greeting guests with folded hands. The Deol brothers reunited for the celebration with Abhay Deol and Bobby Deol joining him to make a rare appearance together. The Deol brothers posed for paparazzi outside the venue.

Another video also surfaced where a guest was seen dancing with Sunny Deol to a popular Punjabi song.

Karan and Drisha's love story

Karan got engaged to his longtime girlfriend Drisha Acharya a few months ago in a private ceremony. Their wedding will reportedly take place between June 16-18. The actor has been dating Drisha for many years. She is reportedly the great granddaughter of acclaimed filmmaker Bimal Roy. Drisha is based in Dubai, where she works as a manager at a travel agency. The duo will reportedly tie the knot in a grand ceremony in Mumbai, and have locked Taj Lands End in Mumbai's Bandra as their wedding venue.

Karan is the first child of Sunny Deol and his wife Pooja Deol. He made his Bollywood debut with Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas and will be next seen in Apne 2. Directed by Anil Sharma, the film will also star Dharmendra, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol. He had earlier been a assistant director on Yamla Pagla Deewana 2 and also rapped in a Diljit Dosanjh song in the film.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bobby deol dharmendra sunny deol abhay deol karan deol + 3 more
bobby deol dharmendra sunny deol abhay deol karan deol + 2 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, June 13, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out