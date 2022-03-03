Karan Deol recalls 'chacha' Bobby Deol motivating him not to give up after debut movie failed, gave his own example

Actor Karan Deol, who made his Bollywood debut with the 2019 movie Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, recently shared how his uncle Bobby Deol motivated him not to give up after the movie did not do as well as he had expected it to. Karan said that after the movie, things weren't going so well for him. However, his family members, including Bobby, showed their full support during the tough phase. He will be seen sharing the screen with his father Sunny Deol, uncle Bobby Deol, and grandfather Dharmendra in Apne 2. Also Read: Karan hides face while talking about girls, Sunny’s revelation cracks Kapil up

Karan recalled that while he was struggling, Bobby Deol talked to him and told him how he also couldn't get any work for three years during a rough patch in his career. The actor noted that Bobby and other people in his family inspired him not to admit defeat.

In a recent conversation with Siddharth Kannan, the actor said, "Bobby chacha came up to me and he said 'for three years, I didn't get any work. I had the biggest start to my career and I had the biggest of hits, but when things weren't working my way, things weren't."

Bobby told his nephew that he believes he has got a second chance in his acting career. Karan recalled Bobby telling him, "But just don't give up. Look at me, three years later and now I am going solid all over again and I feel like I have got relaunched in the industry." Karan added, "So just looking at him and looking at such motivational people in my house, I just didn't admit defeat."

Karan was last seen in the 2021 film Velle, in which he appeared alongside his uncle Abhay Deol. The crime-comedy film, produced by Ajay Devgn, also starred Mouni Roy, Anya Singh, Savant Singh Premi, and Visshesh Tiwari.

