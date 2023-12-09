Karan Johar attends Rani Mukerji's daughter Adira Chopra's birthday bash with Yash, Roohi; Jeh, aunt Alia Bhatt seen too

Rani Mukerji and Aditya Chopra's daughter Adira Chopra is celebrating her 8th birthday on December 9. To celebrate the special occasion, several celebrities from Bollywood were seen arriving at the Yash Raj Studios. Some of the guests included filmmaker Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, Neha Dhupia, Neil Nitin Mukesh, and Shilpa Shetty among others. (Also read: Rani Mukerji feels it's important to make daughter Adira realise she isn't special, keeps her away from paparazzi)

Bollywood celebrities at Adira's birthday bash

Several Bollywood celebrities attended Rani Mukerji's daughter Adira Chopra's birthday party.

Rani hosted a big birthday bash for Adira and chose YRF Studios as the venue. For the party, Karan Johar opted for a black sweatshirt. He was accompanied by his twins--Yash and Roohi, and was seen arriving in his black car. Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt was seen in a neon yellow outfit. She was seen arriving in her car while the paparazzi clicked her. She kept her hair tied.

Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar arrive at Adira Chopra's birthday bash.

Neha Dhupia was seen entering YRF studios with her daughter Mehr. Both mother and daughter looked cute as they were seen twinning in white outfits. Neha chose a white top and paired it with blue jeans, while Mehr looked pretty in a white frock. Shilpa Shetty was also seen arriving at the venue with husband Raj Kundra. Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh also arrived for the party with his daughter Nurvi Neil Mukesh. Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor's youngest son Jehangir aka Jeh was also seen at the venue. He looked cute in a lavender shirt and blue jeans. Kareena was not seen with him though. She attended another event in the city on the same day.

Neha Dhupia, Kareena Kapoor's son Jeh and Neil Nitin Mukesh were also seen.

About Adira Chopra

Adira is rarely pictured in public. Rani had earlier revealed that it's because Adira doesn't like getting clicked and the photographers also provide privacy to her. She also stated that she and her husband, filmmaker Aditya Chopra, are private people and she wants to make sure that Adira realises that she isn't special because of the media attention.

Rani was las seen in the drama Mrs Chattrjee Vs Norway. Directed by Ashima Chibber, the film also starred Anirban Bhattacharya, Jim Sarbh and Neena Gupta.

