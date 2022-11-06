Karan Johar calls himself ‘proud nana’ on birth of Alia Bhatt's daughter, fans say 'Student of the Year casting sorted'

Filmmaker Karan Johar, who considers Alia Bhatt his godchild, is elated over the arrival of her baby girl. He took to Instagram to share his happiness hours after Ranbir Kapoor and Alia welcomed their first child on Sunday. His fans and followers claimed the girl would be in line to be cast as the female lead in an installment of his Student of the Year franchise. Karan had launched Alia Bhatt with 2012 film Student of the Year. Also read: Mahesh Bhatt singing ‘happy birthday’ for little Alia Bhatt, her calling Soni Razdan 'mama' is cutest thing on internet

Sharing a picture with Ranbir and Alia from their April wedding, Karan wrote on Instagram, "My heart is full of love…. Welcome to the world baby girl… you have so much love waiting for you….. I love you @aliaabhatt and RK!! To the moon and back!!!! So this makes me a proud Nana!!!!"

A fan commented on the post, “Student of the Year 12 ki heroine mil gai (the female lead for SOTY 12 is here).” Another said, “Student of the Year 2044 casting sorted.” One more wrote, “Congrats Karan you have new heroine for Student of the Year 27.”

A person also asked, “When will you cast baby.” Another said, “Hi Nana jo...Nana ki pari has arrived (Grandpa's princess has arrived).” One more comment read: “The most happiest person is Karan.”

Karan had earlier penned a note for Alia and Ranbir Kapoor at the time of their wedding in April. Sharing the same picture, he had written, “It's days like this that we live for ...where there is the most beautiful blend of family, love and absolute emotion..... overwhelmed and so full of love in my heart... my darling @aliaabhatt this is such a beautiful life step and my love and blessings go with you everywhere ... Ranbir! I love you... now and forever! You are now my son in law...badhai ho and here's to decades of happiness.”

