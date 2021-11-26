Karan Johar can't get over Farah Khan's pants and glasses, she says 'stop objectifying me'. Watch

Filmmakers Karan Johar and Farah Khan had a light-hearted banter in a new video shared on Instagram. Taking to his social media platform, Karan dropped the clip in which Farah rested on a chair while he filmed her. At first, he took a dig at her pants.

The video began with Karan Johar asking her, "Oh my God, Farah Khan, what are you wearing (focusing on her pants)?" She replied, "It's the house of Zara meets south of Farah." He responded, "Oh I love it. You're so DTE (down to earth)." Farah said, "Everybody can't be top to bottom Gucci."

After that, Karan teased Farah for her eyewear. "But what about these glasses? You are so brave to wear them." With a giggle, Farah replied, “You'll be brave, I'll remove them and show you,” before she pulled down her glasses a bit to reveal her no-makeup look.

Karan laughed and continued, "Well Farah, we all love you. You have such a brilliant sense of humour. I love the way you can be so self-deprecating to yourself (and again panned his camera towards her pants)." Farah then asked "Why do you keep pointing to my feet?" to which Karan responded, "Because I can't get over these pants."

As Farah told him, "Stop objectifying me," Karan said, "I would never even if my life depended on it. Toodles." She replied, "Toodles love you oodles." Sharing the video, Karan captioned the post, "OMG! It’s Farah @farahkhankunder in the house! #toodles."

Earlier in the day, Farah took to her Instagram Stories and shared a video of Karan in a Gucci ensemble. She said in the video, "The entire house of Gucci is here." Karan replied, "And it's releasing at a theatre near you."

On Thursday, Farah had given a glimpse of Karan's breakfast. When asked what he was having, Karan had replied, “It's a healthy concoction of things made by Akshay, and it's really giving me all the nutrients, so my skin glows and I look amazing for you Farah." He appeared to be eating a waffle with toppings on it.

The team of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani is currently in New Delhi. It includes Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, and Manish Malhotra.

The film marks Karan's return to direction. Besides Alia and Ranveer, it also features actors, Shabana Azmi, Dharmendra, and Jaya Bachchan.

Karan and Farah have reunited after nine years for this film. They last collaborated for Student Of The Year in 2012. Earlier, speaking about the reunion, Farah had told India Today, “I have been extremely choosy about the songs that I choreograph. But there are some relationships that are special and go beyond work. Karan is someone who holds that place in my heart. So yes, I am very excited to come back and do the songs for his next.”

