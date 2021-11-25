Farah Khan reveals Karan Johar's 'jawani ki raaz', shows what he eats for breakfast. Watch video

Filmmaker Karan Johar and choreographer Farah Khan are currently shooting Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani in Delhi. On Thursday, Farah shared a glimpse of Karan's breakfast in an Instagram story. Sharing a video, Farah revealed, Karan's ‘jawani ka raaz (the secret of his youth)'.

In the video, Karan can be seen sitting on a chair when a chef brings in Karan's breakfast. Farah starts the video by saying, “This is what breakfast looks like on a Karan Johar set. Karan what are you eating?" to which he replies, “It's a healthy concoction of things made by Akshay, and it's really giving me all the nutrients, so my skin glows and I look amazing for you Farah." He appeared to be eating a waffle with lots of topping on it.

Farah then says, “You are looking amazing" and pans the camera to designer Manish Malhotra. She says, “And the other one is coming, the middle-class boy.” Manish then looks at Karan's plate and asks, “What is this?” Karan says, “It's my breakfast.”

Farah Khan gives a glimpse of Karan Johar's breakfast.(Instagram)

Farah also shared a picture with Karan and Manish and captioned it, “Going strong since 27 yrs.. @karanjohar @manishmalhotra05 #dreamteam #rockyaurranikipremkahani nothing has changed.. [heart emoji]”

Actor Ranveer Singh commented on the picture and said, “Kyauties [heart eyes emoji]." Choreographer Geeta Kapur said, “Sending all my love.” Deanne Pandey and Manish posted heart emojis in the comments section.

Farah and Karan are reuniting for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani after a break of nine years. The duo last collaborated in 2012 for Student Of The Year. Talking about this reunion, Farah told India Today, “I have been extremely choosy about the songs that I choreograph. But there are some relationships that are special and go beyond work. Karan is someone who holds that place in my heart. So yes, I am very excited to come back and do the songs for his next.”

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani will feature Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in lead roles. The film also stars veteran actors, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi.