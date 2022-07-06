Karan Johar confesses he told SOTY actors rapid fire questions beforehand: 'Wanted them to come across well'

Karan Johar is known for asking his guests some very tricky questions during the Rapid Fire round on his chat show, Koffee With Karan. The filmmaker has now revealed the one time he leaked questions to his guests. He is now returning with the seventh season of the chat show on Disney+ Hotstar. Also read: Ranbir Kapoor has refused to appear on Koffee With Karan, here's why

Karan has often interviewed actors from his own films on his chat show, including the Student of the Year trio Sidharth Malhotra, Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan in 2013 and the actors of the second instalment, Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria in 2019.

Making a confession about one such incident when he leaked the rapid fire questions, Karan told NDTV in an interview, "I did it once when I was shooting the Student of the Year episode with the three of them. I was so scared because they were new and I wanted them to come across well. That's the only time I have done it. "

Karan did not reveal which batch he was talking about when it comes to leaking the rapid fire questions. It seems Karan did it after Alia was massively trolled for naming Prithviraj Chauhan as the President of India during her first time on Koffee With Karan.

Alia will now be appearing again in the first episode of Koffee With Karan season 7. She will be sitting on the couch with actor Ranveer Singh, who will now be seen with her in Karan's directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The episode will air on July 7, Thursday. On the guest list this year are Kiara Advani and Shahid Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon.

