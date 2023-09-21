Karan Johar cried, pleaded with Salman Khan not to wear torn jeans for Sajan Ji Ghar Aaye

Filmmaker Karan Johar has said that he begged and even cried in front of Salman Khan to convince him to not wear a pair of torn jeans and a black t-shirt for a wedding sequence in his directorial debut, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Karan was talking to fashion designer Prabal Gurung for Gold House NGO when he recalled shooting Sajan Ji Ghar Aaye for the 1998 film. (Also read: Salman's outfit for Arbaaz's party makes fans ask about 'Barbie inspired pants')

Salman wanted to set a new trend of dulha arriving in torn jeans

Salman Khan and Kajol in a still from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai song Sajan Ji Ghar Aaye.

Recalling that production had a suit ready for Salman Khan, Karan said, “We were filming the song Sajan Ji Ghar Aaye and Salman came in wearing torn jeans and a black t-shirt. We had made a suit for him. I was very scared of Salman and I am still. At that moment, he said ‘you know what, no dulha has ever worn torn jeans and made it a trend.”

The filmmaker recalled sensing a rise in his blood pressure as he first agreed with Salman for the attire. Karan also pointed out to the actor that the set was grand and even Kajol would be wearing a huge lehenga, but Salman just wanted to shoot the song in a t-shirt.

When Karan cried in front of Salman

“I reluctantly said no and then burst out crying in front of him. I started pleading with him to wear the suit saying that it was my first film. He quickly agreed to wear the suit and asked me to stop crying,” the filmmaker recalled.

During his interview, Karan also revealed that Chandrachur Singh and Saif Ali Khan had rejected the role of Aman Mehra in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. He was very depressed with the rejections and then Salman offered to take up the role.

Karan's recent film

Karan is currently riding high on the success of his directorial comeback Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Featuring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in lead roles, the film also features Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan, and Dharmendra.

Karan is now promoting Nikhil Nagesh Bhatt's Kill that he has produced.

