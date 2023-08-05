Salman Khan wears grey-pink outfit for brother Arbaaz Khan's birthday bash, fans ask about his 'Barbie inspired pants'

Actor Salman Khan attended the birthday party of his brother Arbaaz Khan on Friday night. Several pictures and videos of the actor arriving at the venue emerged online. Salman attended the bash with his friend. (Also Read | Salman Khan wishes sis Arpita Khan Sharma on birthday with perfect throwback pic) Salman Khan celebrated Arbaaz Khan's birthday.

Salman opts for pink and grey outfit

In a video shared by a paparazzo account on Instagram, Salman opted for a black T-shirt under a grey jacket, wore printed pink denims and black shoes. Apart from his turquoise bracelet, he was also seen wearing a silver turquoise watch.

Fans react to Salman's outfit

Before entering the venue, the actor briefly posed for pictures for the paparazzi stationed at the venue. Reacting to the video, a person wrote, "Bhaijaan what are these Barbie-inspired pants? Absolute shocker." A person commented, "He is promoting Barbie Oppenheimer alone." A comment read, "Salman also does Barbie challenge." Arbaaz Khan celebrated his 56th birthday on Friday

Salman's recent birthday post for sister Arpita

Recently, Salman shared a sweet wish for his sister Arpita Khan on her birthday. On Instagram, Salman posted an adorable throwback picture of himself and baby Arpita. Sharing the picture, he wrote, “Happy birthday Arpita.” Salman shares a great bond with Arpita and is often seen celebrating special occasions with her.

Salman's projects

Currently, Salman is busy hosting Bigg Boss OTT 2, which is streaming on Jio Cinema. Recently, on the Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman shared how his fans are his biggest strength and they keep motivating him to come back on Bigg Boss sets. He had said, "My fans are my biggest achievement and pride! I am what I am because of them. Yes, I lose my cool on the show and sometimes even walk out but I always come back only and only for my fans who patiently wait for my Weekend ka Vaar".

Salman will be next seen in his much-awaited film Tiger 3. The third part of the Tiger franchise, the film has been directed by Maneesh Sharma. The film will release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu this Diwali. The upcoming actioner also stars Katrina Kaif. Reportedly, Shah Rukh Khan has a cameo in the film. The official announcement is awaited.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON