Karan Johar denies making Dhadak 2 after news of Siddhant Chaturvedi, Tripti Dimri playing lead roles appears online

The news of Siddhant Chaturvedi and Tripti Dimri featuring in Dhadak 2 had made headlines on Monday. A day later, filmmaker Karan Johar has denied that his production company Dharma Productions is making the film. The original starred Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter and was Janhvi's first film. Also read: Karan Johar stopped by airport security as he forgets to show ID; fans ask 'is it so difficult to follow rules?'

Karan Johar is not making Dhadak 2. (AFP)

On Tuesday, Karan Johar took to Instagram Stories and denied being associated with the Dhadak 2. He wrote, “To put this on the record and for all concerned we (Dharma Productions) are NOT making a film with the title DHADAK 2 as is being reported in various articles...”

Karan Johar's Instagram post on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, a Pinkvilla exclusive claimed Karan was all set to spin Dhadak into a franchise. It quote a source as saying, “Dhadak was essentially an intense tale of love, with two protagonists fighting the society to live together. The filmmaker believes that this zone of going against all odds for love has potential to get a franchise value. After contemplating on several subjects, the filmmaker has greenlit a subject that qualifies to be a sequel to Dhadak."

The article also claimed the film will be directed by debutant director Shazia Iqbal and both Siddhant and Tripti were excited to feature in the "raw and intense love story". It is not clear if Dhadak 2 is being made under another production house or not being made at all.

Karan is currently gearing up for the release of his directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. It stars Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi and Dharmendra. The film marks his directorial comeback after 2016 film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. It will release in theatres on July 28.

A day before, Karan Johar praised Jubilee, a web show directed by Vikramaditya Motwane. He wrote, “A slow burning, immersive , referential tale about the post independence origin and advancement of Hindi cinema…. This set piece of brilliant set pieces and performances is exquisite and twisted in equal measure… grey rules the character graphs and the unsaid is so much more powerful than the expressed dialogue….” He praised the entire star cast especially Sidhant Gupta.

