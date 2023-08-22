Karan Johar is excited to watch Kangana Ranaut's Emergency; praises Gadar 2's success

Karan Johar seemed eager to bury the hatchet with Kangana Ranaut at a recent event. The filmmaker and the actor have been feuding since 2017, when she appeared on his chat show Koffee With Karan and called him a ‘flagbearer of nepotism’. Despite six years of her angry social media posts and attacks, Karan says he is still excited for her upcoming film Emergency. (Also read: Karan Johar reveals Richard Gere's Koffee With Karan episode was most boring: ‘I was going to pass out’)

Karan is excited for Emergency

Karan Johar has spoken about his constant critic Kangana Ranaut's upcoming film.(AFP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

At the Express Adda session for The Indian Express on Monday, Karan was asked about a political event that he wishes to watch in a film. Karan said, "The Emergency is being made and I am excited to watch it.” Emergency is directed by Kangana Ranaut and she also plays the lead role of the late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in it.

Karan Johar also spoke about how Bollywood producers often present bloated trade figures to make their films appear as hits. “We are all liars. We are all big fat liars," he said at the IE event. His own recent film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani performed well at the box office, but Kangana had raised questions on the credibility of the box office figures provided.

Kangana's opinion on Karan

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kangana had recently taken to her Instagram Stories and written, “Audience can't be fooled anymore. They have rejected atrocious and creatively poor films full of fake sets and over the top fake costumes, who dresses like this in real life also where are tacky houses like those in Delhi??? What rubbish!!!! Shame on Karan Johar for copying his own vintage movies of the nineties… also how come he spend 250 cr on this stupidity? Who gives them this kind of money's while real talent struggle to get funds !!!” Karan has stopped reacting to her comments.

Karan on Gadar 2's success

Karan reacted to Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 and how it has set the box office ablaze. He said at the same Express Adda event, “Gadar has blown everyone’s brains away because it was a film which was hugely successful in 2001, and now in 2023, it is breaking every record. I have been so glad for the single screens.” Gadar 2 has minted ₹389 crore at the Indian box office, so far.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Gadar 2 is running with houseful boards on single screens across mass centres in India, and has been creating history at the box office with each passing day despite facing a clash with Akshay Kumar's OMG 2.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON