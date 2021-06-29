Karan Johar gives glimpse of DCA office designed by Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives' Seema Khan

Karan Johar on Tuesday gave a glimpse of his newly designed Dharma Cornerstone Agency (DCA) office through his Instagram account. The producer-director revealed that Seema Khan, of the Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives fame, has designed the office.

In a short video shared on his Instagram Stories, Karan Johar panned the camera through the lobby before he took fans into the office's working space. The office space featured had a corporate vibe to it, with cabins set up on one side and open desks placed on the other. Karan shared the video with the caption, "Our new office ! Fabulously designed by Seema! We are raring to get set. Go!"

Karan announced the inception of DCA in December 2020. He made the announcement through an Instagram post. "Super delighted to announce our newest venture, a talent management agency, Dharma Cornerstone Agency (DCA). We at @DharmaMovies have always thrived for the best and DCA will also serve as a platform to nurture the best, and become an indomitable powerhouse of talent!" he had said.

In January, film critic Rajeev Masand had been appointed DCA's Chief Operating Officer. Karan had launched his talent company in December last year in partnership with Bunty Sajdeh.

A few weeks later, Karan revealed the list of actors and directors who would be under the DCA umbrella. Karan had revealed Triptii Dimri of Bulbbul and Laila Majnu fame, Gurfateh Pirzada who was seen in Karan's own Netflix original Guilty and Dhairya Karwa, last seen in war drama Uri-The Surgical Strike, and Shanaya Kapoor, among others, would be a part of the company.

Earlier in the day, Karan announced his production house Dharma Production's upcoming movie, a biopic on C Sankaran Nair. The filmmaker shared a note about the movie on his Instagram account which read, "This film unravels the legendary courtroom battle that Sankaran Nair fought against the British Raj to uncover the truth about the Jallianwala Bagh Massacre. Sankaran Nair’s bravery ignited the freedom struggle across the country and is a testament to the power of fighting for the truth.”