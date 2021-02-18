Karan Johar announces Dhairya Karwa is DCA's new talent and his '83 co-star Ranveer Singh can't keep calm
Filmmaker Karan Johar revealed Dhairya Karwa is the third talent to join his celebrity management venture Dharma Cornerstone Agency (DCA). The actor, who shot to fame with his role in Uri: The Surgical Strike, will soon be seen in Ranveer Singh-led 83.
Sharing a video of the handsome hunk, Karan welcomed the star to the squad. "He has a vibe that can captivate you in an instant! Having already earned rave reviews for his performance in #URI, he’s raring to prove his talent once again," Karan said.
Karan added, "Suave, sexy and... super sweet. That's a triple check for @dhairya275! We're so proud to add him to the #DCASquad and we can't wait for you to see his talent unfold." The director-producer shared a gallery of pictures featuring the new DCA talent.
Dhairya shared the series photos on his social media account and said, "Thank you for your continuous faith in me, it’s because of your love that I’m here today - proudly being a part of the #DCASquad. Can’t wait to unravel everything in store for you all!"
Also Read: Karisma, Babita, Ibrahim visit Kareena before her delivery. See pics
Soon after the announcement was made, the actor's 83 co-star Ranveer turned into his cheerleader and welcomed the news. "Tu hi tu hai , rajjjjje (It is just you everywhere) !" the actor said. Dhairya plays Ravi Shastri in the movie.
Dhairya's addition comes soon after Karan revealed that Bulbbul star Triptii Dimri and Gurfateh Pirzada from Karan's 2020 Netflix original Guilty, have come under the DCA umbrella. Karan will reveal his final talent on Friday.
Speaking about the venture, Karan said, "In this vast playground of Indian cinema, we’ve always aimed to support new talent for them to flourish, whether it’s been actors, directors, technicians or artists in the musical field. With the same spirit at heart and goal in our minds, we are proud to be presenting 4 new talents, who in their short span of time have garnered immense love and recognition from fans and industry alike with their work."
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Saif Ali Khan, Taimur seen travelling in car ahead of Kareena Kapoor's delivery
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Swara says 'don't know what kind of India it'll be' if Kangana becomes MP
- Actor Swara Bhasker fielded questions about her equation with Kangana Ranaut, and discussed the possibility of them both contesting for elections a decade from now.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dhairya Karwa is Karan Johar's 3rd DCA talent, Ranveer Singh turns cheerleader
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Renee reveals if she is single, confesses she wanted to enter beauty pageants
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shahid Kapoor's Pawri Hori Hai video will leave you in splits, watch
- Shahid Kapoor has also joined the Pawri Hori Hai trend, kickstarted by a TikTok video. Earlier Randeep Hooda and Vijay Varma had also shared similar videos.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Honsla Rakh poster: Diljit Dosanjh to take over Dussehra 2021 with Shehnaaz Gil
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dia talks about wedding priestess Sheela Atta, why she said 'no' to kanyadaan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
R Madhavan honoured with Doctor of Letters for his contribution to the arts
- R Madhavan says he feels 'humbled and grateful' after he was awarded a degree of Doctor of Letters by a Kolhapur institution for his contribution in the field of arts and cinema.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nick Jonas' 2018 trip to India with Priyanka Chopra changed their wedding plans
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
When Waheeda Rehman spoke about being told to take on a 'sexy and juicy' name
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kesari actor’s wife booked in his death case, Rakhi Sawant to end marriage
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Karisma, Babita, Ibrahim visit Kareena before her delivery. See pics
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bombay HC asks Sushant fan: 'How do you know what Nyaay makers are going to do?'
- Bombay High Court questioned a fan of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput how he knew the contents of a film being made on the actor. The said fan had gone to court, challenging a film, Nyaay: The Justice.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sara rocks in red with her girl gang, is this from her Galentine's Day party?
- Sara Ali Khan shared a cute picture with her girl gang. All were dressed in red and holding red roses. Her fans were more than happy to see their favourite star. See here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Third time pregnant Lisa Haydon debuts her baby bump in bikini picture
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox