Karan Johar announces Dhairya Karwa is DCA's new talent and his '83 co-star Ranveer Singh can't keep calm

Filmmaker Karan Johar revealed Dhairya Karwa is the third talent to join his celebrity management venture Dharma Cornerstone Agency (DCA). The actor, who shot to fame with his role in Uri: The Surgical Strike, will soon be seen in Ranveer Singh-led 83.

Sharing a video of the handsome hunk, Karan welcomed the star to the squad. "He has a vibe that can captivate you in an instant! Having already earned rave reviews for his performance in #URI, he’s raring to prove his talent once again," Karan said.

Karan added, "Suave, sexy and... super sweet. That's a triple check for @dhairya275! We're so proud to add him to the #DCASquad and we can't wait for you to see his talent unfold." The director-producer shared a gallery of pictures featuring the new DCA talent.

Dhairya shared the series photos on his social media account and said, "Thank you for your continuous faith in me, it’s because of your love that I’m here today - proudly being a part of the #DCASquad. Can’t wait to unravel everything in store for you all!"

Soon after the announcement was made, the actor's 83 co-star Ranveer turned into his cheerleader and welcomed the news. "Tu hi tu hai , rajjjjje (It is just you everywhere) !" the actor said. Dhairya plays Ravi Shastri in the movie.

Dhairya's addition comes soon after Karan revealed that Bulbbul star Triptii Dimri and Gurfateh Pirzada from Karan's 2020 Netflix original Guilty, have come under the DCA umbrella. Karan will reveal his final talent on Friday.

Speaking about the venture, Karan said, "In this vast playground of Indian cinema, we’ve always aimed to support new talent for them to flourish, whether it’s been actors, directors, technicians or artists in the musical field. With the same spirit at heart and goal in our minds, we are proud to be presenting 4 new talents, who in their short span of time have garnered immense love and recognition from fans and industry alike with their work."

