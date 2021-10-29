Karan Johar gives Shah Rukh Khan a hug in pic post Aryan Khan’s bail

Karan Johar is among many well-wishers and fans of Shah Rukh Khan who couldn't be happier about the actor's son Aryan Khan being granted bail on Thursday. The filmmaker shared a sweet throwback picture with Shah Rukh Khan on his Instagram Stories.

The picture had Shah Rukh and Karan hugging each other. The filmmaker posted the picture along with a heart emoji. Karan considers Aryan his God child.

Karan Johar shared a picture on Instagram Stories.

Karan was among the few who had rushed to Shah Rukh's residence, Mannat, after Aryan's bail plea was rejected by the court earlier this month. Aryan was finally granted bail almost a month after being arrested in the Mumbai cruise drugs seizure case. Aryan was arrested on October 3 when the Narcotics Control Bureau busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa at mid-sea on October 2.

Karan is very close to Shah Rukh's kids, especially Aryan. He had once told a leading daily about how he is almost like a parent to him. "I have held Aryan in my arms when he was six months old, and walked around the streets of London. Now he is a grownup, good looking boy with six packs and all set to face the world. I feel so proud. Of course, I track him all the time. When I see any images of him online, he gets messages from me in the middle of the night. I ask him, ‘What are you doing, who is this person with you in the frame?’ I feel like a possessive parent who wants to know exactly what he is up to,” he had said.

Karan had also hinted that if Aryan wishes to go in films, he will be like a “hyper relative breathing down his neck" and will be there for him, “professionally and emotionally”.