Karan Johar has emotional reaction to David Dhawan’s retirement decision: ‘No. 1 man always’

74-year-old veteran filmmaker David Dhawan has been stressing that he plans to retire, with his upcoming film Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, starring his son Varun Dhawan, set to be his final directorial venture. And the news has left filmmaker Karan Johar grappling with bittersweet emotions.

Karan on David’s final film

David Dhawan is returning to direction after a hiatus of six years with Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai.

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On Saturday, PVR INOX hosted a special film festival honouring the cinematic journey of filmmaker David Dhawan. Titled the David Dhawan Film Festival, the event saw the filmmaker in attendance along with his son, actor Varun Dhawan. Karan also attended the event.

Karan took to Instagram on Sunday to recount his conversation with David at the event, revealing that the veteran filmmaker told him Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai would be his final directorial venture. Karan also shared his emotional reaction to the announcement.

“Yesterday when I went to Davidjis celebration and he told me this was going to be his last film... I had a bittersweet reaction in my heart... here's a filmmaker who is responsible for creating and entire Genre of films... A DAVID DHAWAN film spells eneterttainment,” Karan wrote in a note posted on his Instagram Stories.

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{{^usCountry}} The filmmaker added, “What must he feel saying this when he is an institution that so many filmmaker's have taken forward as inspiration.... He is LOVED and RESPECTED and CELEBRATED by our fraternity.... Theres NO opposing that!!! Here's to your summer blockbuster with your son .... DAVID DHAWAN NO 1 man always.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The filmmaker added, “What must he feel saying this when he is an institution that so many filmmaker's have taken forward as inspiration.... He is LOVED and RESPECTED and CELEBRATED by our fraternity.... Theres NO opposing that!!! Here's to your summer blockbuster with your son .... DAVID DHAWAN NO 1 man always.” {{/usCountry}}

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Karan's Insta Story

{{^usCountry}} More about David Dhawan {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} More about David Dhawan {{/usCountry}}

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David Dhawan is regarded as one of Bollywood’s most successful directors in the comedy genre. In fact, he is often hailed as the “King of Comedy.” In his journey of over 43 years, a slew of successful actors have worked with him, including Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Govinda, Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, Karisma Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit and many more. His films have also created some of the best on-screen duos such as Amitabh Bachchan-Govinda from Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Sanjay Dutt-Govinda from Haseena Maan Jaayegi and Akshay Kumar-Salman Khan from Mujhse Shaadi Karogi.

Over the years, many of his comedy films have gone on to attain cult status. He is known for making films such as Raja Babu, Coolie No 1, Mr and Mrs Khiladi, Hero No 1, Haseena Maan Jayegi, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Maine Pyar Kyun Kiya and Partner.

About Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai

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David is returning to direction after a hiatus of six years with Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai. The film marks Varun and David’s fourth collaboration. Apart from Varun, the film also stars Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde in lead roles, along with Mouni Roy, Rakesh Bedi, Rajesh Kumar, Maniesh Paul and others in key roles. The film is produced by Ramesh Taurani under the banner of Tips Films and co-produced by Gaurav Bose of Maximilian Films. The film is scheduled to hit theatres on June 5.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sugandha Rawal ...Read More Sugandha Rawal has been writing about entertainment and lifestyle for over 13 years, and if there's one thing that's kept her going, it's a genuine love for storytelling. She completed her graduation in Journalism from the University of Delhi and went on to earn her Master of Media from IP University. Beginning her career in the fast-paced environment of news wire reporting, she learned the art of accuracy, speed, and storytelling under pressure. She later expanded her horizons in print journalism, where she honed her feature-writing skills and developed a keen eye for detail and narrative depth. These days, she's firmly rooted in digital journalism, adapting and evolving with a media landscape that never sits still. Over the years, Sugandha has covered everything from Bollywood and celebrity culture to wellness trends and lifestyle shifts. She enjoys spotting the drama behind headlines, the emotion behind interviews, and the details that others might miss. When she is not chasing the latest entertainment update or lifestyle trend, you will find her observing the cultural shifts that shape the stories we consume every day. Read Less

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