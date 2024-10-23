Karan Johar helps raise 2.5 crore at Tata Memorial Hospital charity event post Dharma deal with Adar Poonawalla

Karan Johar recently made headlines after selling 50% stake in Dharma Productions to Adar Poonawalla. The filmmaker joined designer Maheka Mirpuri at Taj Mahal Palace Hotel to host the 12th Annual Charity Gala for the Move for Cancer Awareness (M-Can) foundation. (Also read: Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla put up a united front after Dharma Productions deal at Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash. Watch) Karan Johar joined designed Maheka Mirpuri for Tata Memorial Hospital's fundraising event.

Karan Johar praises Maheka's commitment to social service

The auction was able to successfully raise ₹2,25,79,000 ( ₹2.25 crore) for 2024. The proceeds will directly go to the Tata Memorial Hospital to support the treatment of head and neck cancer. Maheka Mirpuri has been associated with Tata Memorial Hospital and the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel for 12 years. She has been hosting the MCAN Charity Gala for the past 11 years to raise funds for supporting underprivileged patients for Cancer treatment.

Karan Johar expressed his emotional connection to the cause having lost his father Yash Johar to cancer. He conveyed his gratitude towards Tata Memorial Hospital for their phenomenal work. While praising Maheka's commitment to the cause, Karan also urged people to be empathetic towards underprivileged patients.

Maheka Mirpuri thanked Karan Johar for supporting Tata Memorial Hospital's fundraising event.

Maheka Mirpuri thanks Karan Johar for his support

While reflecting on the event Maheka stated, “We are truly honored to have Karan Johar join us for the second consecutive year in support of the M-Can Foundation and Tata Memorial Hospital. Those who know Karan know that he has a big heart; he has been tremendously helpful for the M-Can foundation by hosting the auction beautifully, and his personal connection to the cause makes it even more impactful. This cause is very dear to me, having lost family members to cancer. I feel forever indebted and consider myself a mere medium to help those in need of cancer treatment.”

She further said, “This year, the foundation has raised 2.25 CR, which we hope will facilitate treatment for many underprivileged patients. I am really grateful for all my friends who have generously donated year after year for this cause. I remain committed to this cause with the support of everyone who has helped me.”

Indian celebrities at MCAN Charity Gala

The event also featured Maheka's 'Modern Maharani' collection, with her jewellery partner Aulerth adding a special touch to the fashion show. Sunil Gavaskar, Urmila Matondkar, Laila Khan, Zarine Khan, Malaika and Zayed Khan, Madhur Bhandarkar, Bhagyashree Dassani and son Abhimanyu were some of the notable attendees at the event. Poonam Dhillon, Queenie Singh, Madhoo Shah, Aamir Ali, Suchitra Pillai, Suchitra Krishnamoorthi and others were also present.

Karan Johar-Adar Poonawalla deal

Adar's Serene Productions on Monday said it will pick 50% stake in Karan's Dharma Productions and its digital wing Dharmatic Entertainment for ₹1,000 crore. Subsequently, Serene Productions will hold a 50% stake in Dharma, with Karan retaining the remaining 50 per cent ownership. Adar's investment values Dharma at ₹2,000 crore. Commenting on the deal, Karan said, “This partnership represents a perfect blend of our emotional storytelling prowess and forward-thinking business strategies. It's about honouring our roots while embracing the future of global entertainment.”